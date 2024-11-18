Amakhosi defender Rushwin Dortley aims to be a mainstay in the Bafana Bafana side by helping his club win silverware

The former Cape Town Spurs defender has been a regular in the Bafana side since joining Chiefs at the start of the season

Local football fans backed Dortley to succeed, while some questioned his performances for Hugo Broos' side

Defender Rushwin Dortley is pushing for a place in Bafana Bafana's 2025 AFCON side by proving his worth at Kaizer Chiefs.

The Amakhosi defender has been a constant member of the Bafana side since joining the Soweto giants from Cape Town Spurs at the start of the season despite fan criticism.

Defender Rushwin Dortley hopesto earn his place in Bafana Bafana's 2025 AFCON side. Image: rushwindortley24.

Following his R6 million move to Chiefs, Dortley has been a regular member for club and country, while the 22-year-old hopes his performances can lead to silverware.

Rushwin Dortley is focused on success

Dortley speaks about his plans in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Dortley aims to be consistent ahead of Bafana's match against South Sudan on Tuesday, 19 November 2024.

"So, for me, it's to stay consistent at the club level, do what I've been doing, help Kaizer Chiefs reach things they haven't reached in the past, and bring glory days back to the club. And that will put me in the team for AFCON."

Fans criticise Dortley

Local football fans said on social media that Dortley has the tools to be successful but questioned his performance for Bafana during their 2-0 victory over Uganda.

Themba TeeJay Mthembu has heard it all before:

"Somebody please tell him how many sang the same song before him."

Brian Mc criticised Dortley:

"He was horrible shame, but yena he's good for Chiefs."

Sabelo Vee Shongwe backed Dortley:

"He's indeed a good player, and age is on his side, but the road to AFCON starts from Chiefs. He must cement his position at Chiefs amid all the instabilities."

El Hangwi Stewart Maphaha is a fan:

"He is young, and the coach believes in him, with him being the only left centre-back we have currently..he is definitely going to AFCON."

Phillip Molefi Gwangwa wants better performances:

"He blew his chances. Over the weekend with that kind of performance. He displayed."

