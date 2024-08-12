After months of speculation, Orlando Pirates have officially announced the signing of Stellenbosch FC skipper Deono van Rooyen

After months of speculation, Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Stellenbosch FC captain Deano van Rooyen.

The 27-year-old has reportedly signed a three-year deal for Pirates after leaving the Winelands side.

Defender Deano van Rooyen has left Stellenbosch FC to join Orlando Pirates. Image: StellenboschFC.

Pirates' interest in Van Rooyen first emerged last season, and recent reports suggested that the club agreed personal terms with the player prior to his arrival.

Orlando Pirates finally got their man

Pirates announced Van Rooyen's arrival in the video below:

The Soweto club announced Van Rooyen's arrival via its website, ending the transfer saga during which Stellies said they were determined to keep their star players.

A Pirates statement read:

"Orlando Pirates Football Club Is pleased to announce the signing of Deano van Rooyen from Stellenbosch FC. The 27-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Buccaneers, which includes an additional two-year option."

Fans applauded Van Rooyen's arrival

Local football fans praised Pirates and Van Rooyen on social media, saying the move will benefit everybody involved.

Sandile Ganga praised the move:

"For his career progression. It's a good move and a win-win situation for Stellies as well."

Vuyolwethu Tolo Magadla wished Van Rooyen well:

"He chose the good team for his style of play and ability. He has everything to himself. He only needs to work for his place and shine."

Frans Noge is happy Pirates fan:

"Thank you, Stellies, for doing business with us. We really appreciate it. See you again in the MTN 8 finals."

Daniel Malotane hopes Stellies can recover:

"One only hopes you still have a team to challenge for titles. I'm not a Maroon, but I am concerned. All the best for the new season."

Phuti Rankapole thinks Stellies made a mistake:

"You were gonna win one or two trophies should you have kept your players."

MTN8 semi-finals announced

As reported by Briefly News, the MTN8 semi-final draw was made following the conclusion of the quarter-finals.

Defending champions Orlando Pirates will face Cape Town City, while Winelands side Stellenbosch FC will take on Mamelodi Sundowns.

