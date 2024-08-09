After months of speculation, Orlando Pirates have reportedly agreed terms for Stellenbosch FC captain Deano van Rooyen

The Stellies skipper is close to joining Pirates after the club first showed an interest in the player last season

Local football fans praised Pirates on social media, applauding the club for always landing their targets

Orlando Pirates has reportedly agreed terms with Stellenbosch for their captain Deono van Rooyen.

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club is busy finalising the details of the move and will make an announcement soon.

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro could have Deano van Rooyen in his starting line-up next season. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP and dvanrooyen177/Instagram.

Landing Van Rooyen is seen as a coup for Pirates after they first showed interest in the defender last season when they reportedly offered Thabiso Monyane in exchange.

Orlando Pirates have landed their target

Pirates has agreed terms with Van Rooyen, according to the tweet below:

The source said Pirates have agreed terms with the player and Stellenbosch, which was determined to keep their star players.

The source said:

“All that can be said is that the move is in its final stages, and the announcement will be made soon. Of course, I cannot say for how much or for how long, but things are looking positive from all sides.”

Fans praised Pirates

Local football fans admired Pirates on social media, saying the club has a good track record of landing its targets.

Vusi Kokela praised Pirates:

“This is quality; wow, congrats to Pirates..”

Tebogo Mahlangu says Pirates always get their man:

“One thing about Orlando Pirates, what they want, they get.”

Hlathi Lisa Jambase wants more signings:

“We need Rayners, Appollis, Aziz and Nwabali; then we can throw away our chequebook.”

Hulisani Lufuno Netsianda backs Pirates:

“Pirates have quality players; the only challenge is inconsistency.”

Mpendulo Nene says Stellenbosch will be okay:

“Crazy how Stellies got the replacement ready from their youth structure, which will fit in like a glove.”

Orlando Pirates are impressed with their new signing

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates have been impressed with new signing Gilberto since he arrived at the club from Petro de Luanda.

Coach José Riveiro called the Angolan ‘humble’ and said he has quickly acclimated himself with his new teammates.

