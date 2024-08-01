Coach José Riveiro said new signing Gilberto has fit in well with the club and is impressing his new teammates

The Angolan winger was the first signing for Pirates during the current transfer window after arriving from Perto de Luanda

Local football fans showed their admiration for Gilberto, and they also supported coach Riveiro ahead of the new season

New signing Gilberto has impressed coach Orlando Pirates José Riveiro with how he has connected with the rest of the squad.

The Angolan international winger will be hoping to hit the ground running when Pirates face SuperSport United in the opening fixture of the MTN8 on Saturday, 3 August 2024.

Coach José Riveiro says Gilberto is a popular figure at Orlando Pirates. Image: Phill Magakoe and Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

The winger joined Pirates from Angolan side Petro de Luanda at the start of the current transfer window and travelled with the squad during their pre-season trip to Spain.

José Riveiro is impressed with Gilberto

Riveiro is a fan of Gilberto, according to the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Riveiro said the 23-year-old has become a popular figure in the squad, while defender Thabiso Monyane said he was impressed with the winger.

Riverio said:

"We are all trying to help him, first of all, express himself on the field and try to get the best of his capacity. But at the same time, it helps him feel comfortable, which we are doing very well. I don't know what word to use for his personality, but he could attract his teammates to get their attention from the first day. He's a humble guy; there's zero complaints about his behaviour in these three to four weeks he's been around."

Fans admire Gilberto

Local football fans admired Gilberto on social media, while some said the player was overrated.

Daniel Mthabela admires Gilberto:

"What a player!"

Thabo Nkosi said Gilberto can add something new to Pirates:

"Gilberto loves running and dancing with the ball. He is a fast-paced player."

Nopopo Popla is pessimistic:

"They overhyped Tito, and he failed to win them the league. It will happen with Gilberto, too."

Bongilizwethu D'Bongz Jojose praised Riveiro:

"Yes, my boss."

Obzah Nkosi is a Pirates fan:

“Forever the Bucs.”

