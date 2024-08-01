Orlando Pirates Coach José Riveiro Is Full of Praise for ‘Humble’ New Signing
- Coach José Riveiro said new signing Gilberto has fit in well with the club and is impressing his new teammates
- The Angolan winger was the first signing for Pirates during the current transfer window after arriving from Perto de Luanda
- Local football fans showed their admiration for Gilberto, and they also supported coach Riveiro ahead of the new season
New signing Gilberto has impressed coach Orlando Pirates José Riveiro with how he has connected with the rest of the squad.
The Angolan international winger will be hoping to hit the ground running when Pirates face SuperSport United in the opening fixture of the MTN8 on Saturday, 3 August 2024.
The winger joined Pirates from Angolan side Petro de Luanda at the start of the current transfer window and travelled with the squad during their pre-season trip to Spain.
José Riveiro is impressed with Gilberto
Riveiro is a fan of Gilberto, according to the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to FARPost, Riveiro said the 23-year-old has become a popular figure in the squad, while defender Thabiso Monyane said he was impressed with the winger.
Riverio said:
"We are all trying to help him, first of all, express himself on the field and try to get the best of his capacity. But at the same time, it helps him feel comfortable, which we are doing very well. I don't know what word to use for his personality, but he could attract his teammates to get their attention from the first day. He's a humble guy; there's zero complaints about his behaviour in these three to four weeks he's been around."
Fans admire Gilberto
Local football fans admired Gilberto on social media, while some said the player was overrated.
Daniel Mthabela admires Gilberto:
"What a player!"
Thabo Nkosi said Gilberto can add something new to Pirates:
"Gilberto loves running and dancing with the ball. He is a fast-paced player."
Nopopo Popla is pessimistic:
"They overhyped Tito, and he failed to win them the league. It will happen with Gilberto, too."
Bongilizwethu D'Bongz Jojose praised Riveiro:
"Yes, my boss."
Obzah Nkosi is a Pirates fan:
“Forever the Bucs.”
Cape Town City signs Angolan playmaker
As reported by Briefly News, Cape Town City has signed playmaker Carlinhos from Angolan side Perto de Luanda.
The playmaker joined many new players, including Fortune Makaringe, Kayden Francis and Hashim Domingo.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za