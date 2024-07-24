Thabiso Monyane has praised winger Gilberto following impressive displays since arriving at Orlando Pirates

The Angolan winger has impressed his new teammates during pre-season, and Monyane believes Pirates can push for titles next season

Local football fans praised Gilberto on social media as they believe the Angolan star will add a lot to the Soweto team's attacking line-up

Orlando Pirates players have high praise for new signing Gilberto. Image: MB Media and Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Monyane said the club has found the key to silverware in new signing Gilberto.

The Angolan winger joined the Soweto club at the start of the transfer window and Monyane said the skillful star can be the one to bring success to Pirates.

Thabiso Monyane praises Gilberto

Monyane backs Gilberto in the tweet below:

According to The Citizen, Monyane, who was reportedly offered to Stellenbosch FC last season, said the Soweto club are aiming high next season.

Monyane said:

"Obviously, we don't want to repeat the mistake we made last season when we bowed out of the Champions League very early. This time, we want to go all the way. Gilberto is quite an exciting player, very skillful and very quick. All I can say to the Buccaneers is that it's going to be an exciting season."

Monyane added that the club would be looking to defend their MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles as they set their sights on a treble.

Fans are excited by Pirates' forward line

Local football fans praised Gilberto on social media as they believe the Angolan international will add quality to their attacking line-up.

Ranganai Masango does not rate Gilberto:

"Overrated that one. Let the league start, and you will see."

Siphesihle Lotto Khulas Masimula says people are putting pressure on Gilberto:

"The way y'all hyping him."

Benny-g Oj Town Lekgau is excited:

"Mofokeng on the left, Gilberto on the right. Opponent's fullbacks will suffer."

Tar Gupta cannot wait for the season to start:

“Saleng, Tito, Mofokeng, Gilberto and Mabasa. This attack!"

Lwando Mbotho is a fan:

"Expect fire."

Orlando Pirates impressed against a top European side

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates impressed local fans by beating Spanish side Sevilla FC 2-0 during a pre-season friendly in Spain on Monday, 15 July 2024.

Goals from Miguel Timm and Kabelo Dlamini in either half earned the Soweto side an impressive 2-0 victory over the Spanish side.

