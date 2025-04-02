A heartbroken lady showed off her swollen face after trying out facial products from a popular brand that she bought online

In a TikTok video, the babe shared her disappointment, calling out the local online selling platform for doing her dirty

Social media users sympathised with her and advised her never to buy beauty products and perfumes online, saying stores sell legit products that online platforms might not

A woman showed off damages to her face caused by products from Takealot. Image: @goitseoone

A local babe posted a video showing her swollen face with puffy eyes, expressing pain after a skincare set from Nivea that she bought from Takealot.

The lady, TikTok user @goitseoone shared her frustration in a clip on the video streaming platform, attracting many views, comments and likes.

The Takealot purchase leaves the lady angry

The clip shows the frustrated woman revealing her swollen face. She mimics a viral angry voice recording, and in the caption, @goitseoone blames herself, saying she never learns. After one social media user asked which Nivea product she bought she said it was the Nivea cellular Luminous630 Anti-dark Spot Bundle that retailed for R599.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about Takealot products

Social media users flooded the lady's comments section with warnings, saying they had similar experiences or witnessed questionable practices on the platform. Many promised to cancel their Takealot orders worried that the products might not be originals after learning that some suppliers do not sell legit goods.

Some bragged about buys from the platform, saying they had no skin issues after using them, and would buy again.

Mzansi peeps shared that not all vendors from Takealot were legit, cautioning others to be careful. Image: @goitseoone

User @User74

"Takealot is a platform for selling. Everyone can sell their products there, fake or authentic. If you want real makoya, go to stores, not Takealot. There are a lot of fake products there, even appliances."

User @TeePay commented:

"Takealot is a marketplace, meaning anyone can get onto it and sell fake products. I’m sorry mama, try retail stores."

User @YabaXhosa Foodie added:

"Yoh that seller is in trouble shame. Selling dupes is prohibited on Takealot."

User @tebo_mok shared:

"I once bought a perfume from Takelot and it smelled so bad from that day I learned not to trust their products."

User @MissT said:

"Takealot sells stuff from China Mall. I was once there and saw a Chinese guy packaging stuff, wrapping the Takealot box... I never ordered anything from Takealot."

User @user74686799457902 shared:

"I don’t think they sell original products. I am shocked when people buy things from that online store. People are now going to buy from them because of that beauty event they had last week😩."

