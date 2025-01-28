A young lady shared her excitement after unboxing a smart double-bed headboard she purchased online

In a video shared on TikTok, she detailed her struggles with finding the headboard she initially wanted adding that she was glad she didn't get it

Social media users loved her purchase, and many asked for more details and encouraged her to share more content

A woman decided to buy a second-choice headboard at Takealot after her original was out of stock. Image: @sithsabamacembe

Source: TikTok

A local captivated TikTok users after sharing an unboxing experience of a Takealot headboard purchase worth R1500.

The video shared by @sithsabamacembe quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many praising her for the plug in the comment section.

The big headboard reveal

In the clip, the TikTok user is seen carefully unwrapping the headboard from its plastic cover, visibly pleased with the final product. She explains that the headboard was not the first choice she had in mind, adding that her initial order kept being cancelled.

Frustrated, eventually decided to settle on the one she unboxed. She also added that she nearly bought an R5K headboard before checking out Takealot.

Watch the video below:

The Takealot headboard becomes a hit

Her video resonated with many social media users, who flooded the comment section with questions about the purchase. Some wanted to know how long the delivery took, while others were just impressed by the elegant headboard.

A lady was happy after seeing her purchase from Takealot. Image: @sithsabamacembe / TikTok

Source: TikTok

User @Zulucupcake shared:

"I need it🥹 stunning!"

User @caynne22 added:

"Please provide a pic from the app, please because I found an R1799 double bed headboard."

User @Precious@767 said:

"So beautiful expecting mine tomorrow 👌👌

User @homewithpalesa shared:

"It’s beautiful your bravery paid off 😍😍."

User @ndivhuwo complimented and asked:

"This is beautiful, how long did it take to receive it."

User @XolisaKesa asked:

"Hey, sisi. What is the name of the headboard when you search it on the Takealot app?"

