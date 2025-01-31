A woman shared a step-by-step guide for booking a marriage at Home Affairs, including tips on necessary documents and procedures

She criticised the long queues and lack of care from staff, offering insight into how the marriage booking process works in the video shared on TikTok

The video gained massive traction as social media users took to the comment section to praise her for shedding light on the process

A lady informed others that one does not choose a marriage date when making a booking at Home Affairs. Image: @jess.berger

A woman sparked a wave of appreciation after sharing a detailed guide to the marriage booking process and the actual marriage at Home Affairs.

The informative clip was shared under the lady's TikTok handle @jessicaberger00, gaining almost 600 comments from grateful viewers thanking her for shedding light on the administrative process.

The Home Affairs marriage registration process

In the clip @jessicaberger00 starts the process from when she got to the building, not shying away from sharing her disappointment with some of the unfriendly staff she encountered. She highlights the importance of bringing both IDs and copies and pens to fill in forms.

She clarifies that one partner can make a booking provided they have all the documents needed. The lady also detailed that one does not get to choose a wedding date, saying the next available date on the marriage bookings book gets assigned

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shows the TikTok user love

Social media users took to the comment section to praise @jessicaberger00 for her transparent and helpful clip. Many commented that they felt more prepared for their marriage bookings, expressing their gratitude for the valuable information.

A woman advised those planning to register for their Home Affairs marriages to also take copies of their IDs. Image: @jess.berger

User @Jade Ndhlovu detailed:

"I'm thinking of going the marriage officer route. Any recommendations in the JHB area🙏🌺?"

User @Shotoz asked:

"Do both parties have to be there?"

User @_Nkanyezi said:

"My plan was to do this now I might just look for an officiant this sounds tedious you

User @René Teneal 🌻 added:

"Planning to get married at home affairs but had no idea of the process. Thank you for sharing."

User @Michele Joyce shared:

"This is so helpful thank you, and congratulations 🎉."

User @AndreaHoney said:

"Super informative! All the best and happy years ahead!✨."

