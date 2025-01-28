One woman's online purchase took an unexpected turn, leaving her with more shock than satisfaction

Her TikTok unboxing shows the bar fridge she got, but she made it sound like it's not really what she wanted

Commenters flocked to share opinions, turning her "Never again" vow into a massive online debate

A woman sent an unboxing video of er fridge from China. Image: @yhuu_gee_empire

Source: TikTok

Online purchases can be such a gamble, hey? One woman was seemingly not excited when got her bar fridge from China.

Woman unboxes her fridge

The product reveal was shown on her TikTok handle, @yhuu_gee_empire. The package arrived, but it wasn’t what she pictured at all.

“POV: I ordered a refrigerator from China and what they sent is heartbreaking,” she wrote on the clip.

A woman opened a boxed package and smiled. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

She also promised to never repeat the online shopping failure. However, her face in the clip told a different story. She was smiling when she unboxed the small fridge.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users weigh in

Netizens shared their opinions about her imported fridge. Some tried to make her feel better in the comments section.

Have a look at some reactions below:

@moriski_fitmodel stated:

"It will grow, don’t worry."

@KaraboMatlou522 posted:

"What a waist of money. No fridges in South Africa vele?"

@Lordismyhelp. suggested:

"Please whenever you're ordering always check the size or do an enquiry about it."

@user23503098765032 commented:

"It will grow taller with time. Patience is the key."

@acf19690 wrote:

"Hmmmm kinda small but it’s a fridge."

@MutukuFridah said:

"Cheap is expensive."

@blessingsmasimuto mentioned:

"At least it's a real fridge. You have not seen the one from Temu. 🤣🤣🤣"

@GeorgeKKir added:

"Some items that you must buy locally. All household appliances, and mobile phones."

@NkosazanaYonoZulunooRhadebe shared:

"I bought clothes and kitchen stuff and never received them, you are lucky you got yours."

Source: Briefly News