One woman showed her disastrous Christmas tree purchase from an online retailer on social media

The white tree she received was a far cry from the lush, full-bodied one displayed on the website

Netizens flooded the comments with tree-hacking advice and witty remarks about the festive flop

A Mzansi woman showed her Christmas tree shopping fail. Image: @abo.tle

Christmas tree shopping can be tricky, especially online. A woman recently shared her purchase gone wrong.

Scrawny Xmas tree unveiled

The TikTok video shows her unboxed white Christmas tree that was far from lush. Its skinny branches didn’t match the dreamy tree advertised online.

The clip on her account @abo.tle racked up over 190,000 views as viewers tuned in to see the disappointing decor fail.

Tip for buying the best Christmas tree

Shopping experts suggest not waiting until the last minute to buy your Christmas tree! Late shopping means fewer options and lower-quality trees. This helps to avoid the rush and ensure you snag the perfect tree for the festive season.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people shared tips on fluffing up the tree to give it more life. Others couldn’t help cracking jokes about the tree’s scrawny appearance. Despite the flop, the festive spirit lives on!

Read a few reactions below:

@umamjwarha_ highlighted:

"Lol you ignored the 2.3 ⭐️ rating, my sista please. 😂😂😭😭"

@rotondwa_mudau commented:

"But the 2.3 rating was a risk my sister, not even 3.9. 😭😭😭😭😭"

@brykahmadu wrote:

"Find a white background maybe it will look the same."

@Evelyn_mukumba6 shared:

"The way I was so close to buying this, thank you. 🤣🤣🤣"

@Lethabonkie_ said:

"This is exactly why I made my own tree. 😂"

@tumimatlala02 mentioned:

"Send those twigs back to Takealot get a refund and go to Makro.

@Nomali_Shange stated:

"You should’ve read the reviews. 😫"

@leighbow67 added:

"The signs were there mara sesi. 😂😂😂😂"

