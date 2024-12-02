“You Need to Water It”: SA in Stitches Over Woman’s Online Christmas Tree Shopping Disaster in Video
- A woman’s online Christmas tree shopping mishap has South Africans on social media laughing in disbelief
- The tree she received looked more like a stick than a festive holiday centrepiece, leaving her stunned
- Social media users were entertained, flooding the comments with funny takes on the unique tree
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
Christmas is supposed to be about festive cheer, but for one woman, it’s all about the giggles now.
Woman show ugly Christmas tree
A video of her online Christmas tree fail has Mzansi people in stitches. The clip shows the delivered tree already set up and decorated, but it looked more like a lonely stick than a lush holiday centrepiece.
Branchless Xmas tree goes viral
The skinny tree, with its barely-there branches, was displayed on her TikTok account @mildred_ama.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Her shopping disappointment quickly turned into a viral moment. The video got a whopping 1.8 million views in just two days.
Watch the video below:
Entertained viewers flocked to the comments to share their thoughts and make light of the situation.
Read a few comments below:
@msjkruger0 said:
"Ozempic tree. 😂😂😂😂"
@shanelle_plf mentioned:
"Lady open up the branches and don’t upset me. 🤣🤣"
@deonnadennis8 commented:
"Idk what's funnier, the fact that it came like that or that you lit it up. 🤣🤣🤣"
@stunner3815 posted:
"The audacity to decorate and plug it in. 😳😂😂"
@Ifedola wrote:
"You need to water it. It will grow before Christmas Day. 😭😭"
@MrsWhereis22 stated:
"The fact that you even decorated it is killing me. 🤣🤣🤣"
@Kay mentioned:
"Legend has it the tree spouts out on Christmas Day. 😂😭"
@Nyck_ added:
"I laughed and cried so hard. 🤣🤣"
@TikTokBaller suggested:
"It probably opens up like an umbrella. Check to see if it has a button or something. 😭😭😭"
Woman shows a house’s festive decor, SA wowed
Similarly, Briefly News reported that when the festive season arrives, many people pull out all the stops to transform their homes with dazzling decorations.
One local woman showcased someone's stunning exterior Christmas display, leaving many viewers in awe. While some people are showing off their massive Christmas trees and other decorations, one TikTok user in Pretoria East showed app users what one homeowner did to their house.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za