A woman’s online Christmas tree shopping mishap has South Africans on social media laughing in disbelief

The tree she received looked more like a stick than a festive holiday centrepiece, leaving her stunned

Social media users were entertained, flooding the comments with funny takes on the unique tree

Visuals of a woman's Christmas tree became a hot topic on TikTok. Image: mildred_ama

Christmas is supposed to be about festive cheer, but for one woman, it’s all about the giggles now.

Woman show ugly Christmas tree

A video of her online Christmas tree fail has Mzansi people in stitches. The clip shows the delivered tree already set up and decorated, but it looked more like a lonely stick than a lush holiday centrepiece.

Branchless Xmas tree goes viral

The skinny tree, with its barely-there branches, was displayed on her TikTok account @mildred_ama.

Her shopping disappointment quickly turned into a viral moment. The video got a whopping 1.8 million views in just two days.

Entertained viewers flocked to the comments to share their thoughts and make light of the situation.

@msjkruger0 said:

"Ozempic tree. 😂😂😂😂"

@shanelle_plf mentioned:

"Lady open up the branches and don’t upset me. 🤣🤣"

@deonnadennis8 commented:

"Idk what's funnier, the fact that it came like that or that you lit it up. 🤣🤣🤣"

@stunner3815 posted:

"The audacity to decorate and plug it in. 😳😂😂"

@Ifedola wrote:

"You need to water it. It will grow before Christmas Day. 😭😭"

@MrsWhereis22 stated:

"The fact that you even decorated it is killing me. 🤣🤣🤣"

@Kay mentioned:

"Legend has it the tree spouts out on Christmas Day. 😂😭"

@Nyck_ added:

"I laughed and cried so hard. 🤣🤣"

@TikTokBaller suggested:

"It probably opens up like an umbrella. Check to see if it has a button or something. 😭😭😭"

