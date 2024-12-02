A local woman in Pretoria shared a TikTok video of a homeowner's Christmas-decorated house

The outside of the home was draped in Christmas lights and featured reindeer that lit up

Social media users hurried to the comment section to express their fascination with the fantastic festive decor

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Mzansi woman showed a homeowner's extraordinary Christmas decor. Images: @yolivele / TikTok, Ryan McVay / Getty Images

Source: UGC

When the festive season arrives, many people pull out all the stops to transform their homes with dazzling decorations. One local woman showcased someone's stunning exterior Christmas display, leaving many viewers in awe.

Amazing Christmas decor

While some people are showing off their massive Christmas trees and other decorations, one TikTok user in Pretoria East showed app users what one homeowner did to their house.

The TikTokker, using the handle @yolivele, showed the outside of a home draped in sparkling lights, complete with lit reindeer in the front garden and tree trunks wrapped with colourful globes.

Watch the video below:

Christmas decor intrigues Mzansi

Many South Africans find unique ways to decorate their homes for Christmas. After the TikTokker shared her video above, the unknown homeowners intrigued a few local internet users who expressed delight in the post's comment section.

@being_th said to online users:

"I love people who love Christmas."

@thabangclintonofficial, who enjoyed the video, shared:

"It's so cool."

@boitumelosephiri, who loved the festive decorations, added:

"Yoh, let me go buy lights."

@leb056 wrote in the comment section:

"They will have a nice Christmas."

@lmkhabs0 laughed and said:

"When you have too much electricity and you don’t know what to do with it because there’s no loadshedding."

Woman shows thumb-sized Christmas tree

In another story, Briefly News reported about a content creator who showed people the comically tiny Christmas tree she had, roughly the size of her thumb.

The woman used a nut (the tool) as a base, silver tinsel as the tree, and red and green circular ornaments to put on the 'tree' and said that was all the energy she had left for the year.

Members of the online community felt where the woman came from and her lack of effort to decorate a normal tree.

Source: Briefly News