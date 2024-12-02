“Love People Who Love Christmas”: SA Wowed After Woman Shows a House’s Festive Decor
- A local woman in Pretoria shared a TikTok video of a homeowner's Christmas-decorated house
- The outside of the home was draped in Christmas lights and featured reindeer that lit up
- Social media users hurried to the comment section to express their fascination with the fantastic festive decor
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
When the festive season arrives, many people pull out all the stops to transform their homes with dazzling decorations. One local woman showcased someone's stunning exterior Christmas display, leaving many viewers in awe.
Amazing Christmas decor
While some people are showing off their massive Christmas trees and other decorations, one TikTok user in Pretoria East showed app users what one homeowner did to their house.
The TikTokker, using the handle @yolivele, showed the outside of a home draped in sparkling lights, complete with lit reindeer in the front garden and tree trunks wrapped with colourful globes.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Watch the video below:
Christmas decor intrigues Mzansi
Many South Africans find unique ways to decorate their homes for Christmas. After the TikTokker shared her video above, the unknown homeowners intrigued a few local internet users who expressed delight in the post's comment section.
@being_th said to online users:
"I love people who love Christmas."
@thabangclintonofficial, who enjoyed the video, shared:
"It's so cool."
@boitumelosephiri, who loved the festive decorations, added:
"Yoh, let me go buy lights."
@leb056 wrote in the comment section:
"They will have a nice Christmas."
@lmkhabs0 laughed and said:
"When you have too much electricity and you don’t know what to do with it because there’s no loadshedding."
Woman shows thumb-sized Christmas tree
In another story, Briefly News reported about a content creator who showed people the comically tiny Christmas tree she had, roughly the size of her thumb.
The woman used a nut (the tool) as a base, silver tinsel as the tree, and red and green circular ornaments to put on the 'tree' and said that was all the energy she had left for the year.
Members of the online community felt where the woman came from and her lack of effort to decorate a normal tree.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za