One young man left South Africans buzzing online after he flexed his new house on social media.

An 18-year-old’s shack tour left South Africans talking. Image: @tlhalefo27

18-year-old's new shack sparks chatter

The gent, who was finally happy to have moved out of his parent's home, took to his TikTok account to show off his new shack, causing a media frenzy.

In the clip, @tlhalefo27 flexed the keys to his home and then revealed what it looked like inside. He shared that he was able to get his own place at the age of 18 and was proud of himself for that.

While taking to his TikTok caption, he simply said the following:

"Not big neh mare ganyane ganyane."

@tlhalefo27's footage quickly went viral, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the man's home video

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the gent's house, saying:

Ndamkelwe said:

"With your mindset, I can only imagine the greatness you would have accomplished by the age of 28."

Cheryl du Toit added:

"Independence at such a young age is such an accomplishment. Well done."

Jo-Anne wrote:

"Joh wish I can build houses everywhere and not pay for ground."

Freshaz05 expressed:

"Like really eish poor South Africa."

Milona012 commented:

"Why are you guys rushing to leave your homes, guys."

Krissy ganz shared:

"At 18, I couldn’t afford to do this, so well done."

