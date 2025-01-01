“Inspirational Bro”: Shoprite Cashier Lands Job as a Civil Engineer, Work Pictures Inspire SA People
- A former Shoprite cashier gave a glimpse at his new role as a civil engineer on social media
- The visuals show him on construction sites and celebrating at the year-end function, radiating pure joy
- People are loving his story, flooding the comments with congrats and admiration for his hard work
From ringing up groceries to inspecting construction sites, one Mzansi gent just proved that dreams really do come true!
Man posts work pictures
The former Shoprite cashier @vutivi_shiks took to TikTok to show off his inspiring career transformation.
In the now-viral post, he shared snaps of himself living his best life as a civil engineer. Dressed in high-visibility gear at construction sites, and looking sharp at a year-end function, it’s clear the new chapter is an answered prayer.
SA man reflects on 2024 success
His caption said it all: “2024 you owe me nothing,” beaming with happiness for his hard-earned success.
See the post below:
His glow-up has the internet buzzing with pride and motivation. Viewers reacted with congratulatory messages and admiration.
See a few comments below:
@Thobeka said:
"Congratulations sir❤️! Thank you for reminding me that I can still achieve my dream of becoming a civil engineer regardless of circumstances. God bless."
@sincediwensibande mentioned:
"Congratulations. I was once a cleaner now a qualified teacher with 2 degrees, he's the God of restoration."
@SanelisoNcube commented:
"The way civil engineering courses/modules are difficult, you deserve all the good things my guy. 🥳🥳🥳"
@MbaliMonica stated:
"I love how you never took your previous work for granted, congratulations. 🎉🎉🎉❤️"
@Charisinteriors shared:
"I’ll be singing this song in 2025 after signing a contract with SITA. 🙏"
@Nkateko wrote:
"Inspirational bro! 🔥🔥🔥"
@lipstick_49 typed:
"May God continue to carry you through bathong. This is such a motivating post. 🥺"
@DineoMotaung added:
"Talk about the spirit of resilience. ❤️"
