A former Shoprite cashier gave a glimpse at his new role as a civil engineer on social media

The visuals show him on construction sites and celebrating at the year-end function, radiating pure joy

People are loving his story, flooding the comments with congrats and admiration for his hard work

A man shared his inspiring career journey. Image: @vutivi_shiks

Source: TikTok

From ringing up groceries to inspecting construction sites, one Mzansi gent just proved that dreams really do come true!

Man posts work pictures

The former Shoprite cashier @vutivi_shiks took to TikTok to show off his inspiring career transformation.

In the now-viral post, he shared snaps of himself living his best life as a civil engineer. Dressed in high-visibility gear at construction sites, and looking sharp at a year-end function, it’s clear the new chapter is an answered prayer.

SA man reflects on 2024 success

His caption said it all: “2024 you owe me nothing,” beaming with happiness for his hard-earned success.

See the post below:

His glow-up has the internet buzzing with pride and motivation. Viewers reacted with congratulatory messages and admiration.

See a few comments below:

@Thobeka said:

"Congratulations sir❤️! Thank you for reminding me that I can still achieve my dream of becoming a civil engineer regardless of circumstances. God bless."

@sincediwensibande mentioned:

"Congratulations. I was once a cleaner now a qualified teacher with 2 degrees, he's the God of restoration."

@SanelisoNcube commented:

"The way civil engineering courses/modules are difficult, you deserve all the good things my guy. 🥳🥳🥳"

@MbaliMonica stated:

"I love how you never took your previous work for granted, congratulations. 🎉🎉🎉❤️"

@Charisinteriors shared:

"I’ll be singing this song in 2025 after signing a contract with SITA. 🙏"

@Nkateko wrote:

"Inspirational bro! 🔥🔥🔥"

@lipstick_49 typed:

"May God continue to carry you through bathong. This is such a motivating post. 🥺"

@DineoMotaung added:

"Talk about the spirit of resilience. ❤️"

Job success stories that amazed Mzansi

One determined job seeker shared a video that highlighted his challenging path to employment.

A Pretoria woman took to social media to share how following her mother's advice to study logistics and supply chain management paid off.

A young man working for a major retail bank explained how he landed the job after months and months of knocking on doors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News