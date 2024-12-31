TikTok user @lulz.co.za shared his humorous journey of attempting to get his driver's license, making it his resolution every year since 2022

The content creator's dance video and sad caption about his continuous failed attempts resonated with many South Africans

His story sparked solidarity among TikTok users sharing their struggles with learner's permits and driving tests

A man posted a video about never managing to complete his New Year resolution from the year 2022. It continues to be his resolution even in 2025. Images: @lulz.co.za

Source: TikTok

Content creator @lulz.co.za had Mzansi laughing with his latest video showing off some dance moves while revealing his longest-running New Year's resolution. The creator shared that getting his driver's license has been his goal since 2022, and as 2025 approaches, it's made the list yet again.

New Year, same goal

"Probably never happening," he captioned the video, joking about his continuous attempts to secure his license.

His honest take on repeated failed attempts has resonated with many South Africans who find themselves in the same situation year after year.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi shares driving woes

The video sparked a wave of solidarity in the comments section, with viewers sharing their driving test struggles and experiences.

@Luyanda Dladla celebrated small wins:

"😭😭😭 At least I managed to get the learners. 2025, here I come 🧎‍♀️"

@Gugulethu 🌸 related:

"😂😂😂I guess I'm not the only one after all 😂"

@Snethemba Mzimela confessed:

"Problem is I scream every time I pass a car 😭😭eish!"

@Claudine Dewet admitted:

"The last time I drove was the day I got my license. Joeehhh I'm scared 😭😂"

@tumelo mosia shared:

"Second learner's expired in Nov, getting my 3rd one in Jan🥂🎊"

@Nonhle Khulisile revealed:

"My learners even expired, I gotta go do it again 😭"

@Josh🇿🇦 set new goals:

"Got my license, 2025 goal : Get my own car 🤝"

Source: Briefly News