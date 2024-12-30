“You’re Recording a Crime”: Woman’s Ice Cream McDonald's Drive-Thru Stunt Has Staff in Stitches
- A TikTok user pulled off a hilarious stunt at a McDonald's drive-thru in Fourways, lounging on the car hood while collecting her ice cream order
- Video creator @iyanla.aa captured McDonald's staff members' priceless reactions, from shocked hand claps to uncontrollable laughter
- The entertaining clip sparked joy among social media users, with many wishing they could attempt the same stunt despite their fears of damaging their cars
A woman brought unexpected entertainment to a Fourways McDonald's by sprawling across her car's hood to collect her ice cream order. In the TikTok video shared by content creator @iyanla.aa, staff members couldn't contain their amusement as the car slowly approached the drive-thru window.
One employee's shocked hand clap set the tone as colleagues gathered to witness the unconventional drive-thru customer in action.
Watch the video below.
Social media reacts to drive-thru antics
The video quickly gained traction online, with viewers sharing their amused reactions:
@rain shared the joy:
"I like that it just puts a smile on their faces🥰"
@Hakeen couldn't handle the interaction:
"The way she grabbed the ice cream and the lady's reaction 😭😭😭"
@Bulie noted the staff's immediate reaction:
"The lady in the window was defeated from the start, from the clap of hands 😂😂"
@ZaneleMamoyaZulu focused on the details:
"The clap once & the look 😂😂😂"
@Karyn Van Wyk wished to join the fun:
"I want to do this so much, mara I will dent my car 😭😭😭"
@tobecontinued... shared their struggle:
"I want to do this but my parents would never let me, especially on their car."
@l0bothomy joked about the legality:
"You're recording a crime 😭😭😭"
@Sarah Mashaakgomo sympathized with the camera operator:
"I understand that the camera woman had plenty on her plate but yooooooh😭😭😭"
@Rethabile❤️ tagged a friend with plans:
"@Irene Ntombela 😂😂can I do this one?"
@R🌸 called out the cameraman:
"Camera man / driver you had two jobs😭😭😭"
Other fast food moments making waves
- Nando's cravings had two female pilots flying from Zambia to Sun City just to grab a quick meal.
- A heartwarming reunion saw a woman surprising her grandmother with KFC after 2 years apart.
- A concerning video of a pizza worker allegedly cleaning boxes from a dustbin sparked a heated debate online.
Source: Briefly News
