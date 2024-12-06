Global site navigation

“That’s So Sweet”: Woman Surprises Grandmother With KFC Meal After 2 Years Apart, Video Melts Hearts
“That’s So Sweet”: Woman Surprises Grandmother With KFC Meal After 2 Years Apart, Video Melts Hearts

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • A young woman surprises her grandmother after two years apart, bringing joy and a KFC meal to sweeten the reunion
  • The video captures their emotional and playful moments, showcasing the deep bond between them
  • Mzansi people are moved by the heartfelt reunion, with many sharing their memories of beloved grandmothers

A woman reunited with her grandmother after two years.
A young woman went to visit her grandmother after two years apart. Image: @melissahbae6
Source: TikTok

After two long years apart, a young woman decided it was time to reunite with her beloved grandmother.

Woman pays gogo a surprise visit

Determined to make the moment unforgettable, she planned a surprise visit to her grandmother’s home. To add a special touch, she brought along a delicious KFC meal. As the young woman entered her grandmother’s bedroom, she found her lying in bed.

Family reunion posted on TikTok

The moment their eyes met, her grandmother’s mood instantly transformed from weary to joyous.

The video on the TikTok account @melissahbae6 shows the warm hugs and the granddaughter’s playful antics to lighten the mood. The grandmother was also stunned by how much her granddaughter had grown.

Watch the video below:

The video resonated with many, sparking conversations about family, love, and the precious moments we share with our elders.`

See a few reactions below:

@bonolomonnamoncho said:

"How I wish mine was still alive. 😔 Go monate go nna le nkuku kana. 🥺🥰"

@ElizabethMad22 posted:

"I'm even crying remembering my grandma. 😭 That soul was my everything. ❤️I love you guys."

@MaatlaKatse mentioned:

"That's so sweet! 🥺🥰 How I wish mine was still around. 🥺"

@TKehemang commented:

"Mine o restile ko heaven. 😔 She was my very good friend like urs shem! 😭"

@Shobe pointed out:

"This is beautiful hleng! 🤧❤️ Raw and unedited. 🥹❤️"

@mercyakanyang typed:

"The way she got up to give you a hug first and kinda ignoring the food you got her. 😂 She is a real one. 🫂🫡❤️"

@user1623952200005 suggested:

"No stop leaving chommie. 😩🥺🥺 This is cute."

@Mercykgosi stated:

"The kind of bonds some of us wished we had with our granny's. ❤️😍😘 Lovely!"

