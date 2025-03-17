A couple shared with their viewers how they managed to live on R4.5k a month, which amazed many people online

In a time when the cost of living continues to skyrocket, one couple in Mzansi has turned heads by revealing how they manage to survive on a modest R4,500 per month and still make ends meet.

Couple share how they survived on R4.5k a month

The love birds took to social media to open up about their financial struggles during a difficult season where the gent was earning R4,500 monthly. In the clip shared under the handle @daniel_chitombi, the guy shared how once they got together he was not earning much but they thanked God that they made it through and never slept hungry.

He revealed that they were sharing a house with a friend and their rent was R5000 and when he got paid, he would put in for rent R2.5k. As for groceries, he made use of a card called Pay Just Now, which he expressed in the video, that he bought it at the Game store.

The man said the card has no interest, but one would pay for three months and they bought groceries for R3k, which was the credit that they had on the card.

"We only pay a R1000 cause we needed to pay for three months," the man shared.

The credit card groceries, it also included toiletries, and they did all the shopping atthe Game store. They went on to say that they would pay R500 for electricity and the other R500 remaining would be used to buy meat, bread or for the man to pay transport to go to work only if it was raining, however he walked to his place of work as it he claims that it was not that far from his home.

"But then guys through it all it was all Jesus, we loved each other so we had each other through it even though I was earning basically nothing. But then Jesus, guys, there's some day we never had anything and we did not ask, we never asked anyone for anything, we just prayed. There is a time one of our friends just rocked up with food and we did not even ask and it lasted us a week as we did not have food," they both explained in the clip.

Mzansi reacts to couple's story

With many people facing similar economic challenges in South Africa, the video sparked a buzz about budgeting, financial literacy, and survival amid the rising cost of living as many shared their own experiences.

Rayven shared:

"I lived on R3200 pm with a wife and 2 kids .......God never let me down."

Mad Max wrote:

"Bro, I was earning R2000 pm, and by God's grace and mercy, we never went to bed hungry. I

Thembashilobane added:

"So you didn't go on dates and she still stayed, she's loyal boss, she's a keeper. no money for nail, hair salon and shopping malls, you better marry that girl."

User expressed:

"Bro, people earn over 20k, but struggle to make ends meet. can't even afford to buy food."

The Queen was touched by the couple's story:

"I love this testimony."

People in SA share budgeting tips

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman took the initiative to share a budget for an unemployed mother, and the online community was amazed.

previously reported that a South African woman took the initiative to share a budget for an unemployed mother, and the online community was amazed. The momma bear @lifewithntosh revealed the expenses of the 10-day adventure in a TikTok video.

With a family of eight to feed, she's mastered the art of budgeting and stretching her grocery budget.

