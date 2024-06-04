A lady took to social media to share the monthly budget of unemployed moms for the month of May

In the clip, she explained the budget thoroughly as she unveiled her expenses and how much she saves

People were impressed by how much the lady spent as they rushed to the comments section with inquiries

A South African woman took the initiative to share a budget for an unemployed mother, and the online community was amazed.

A South African lady showed off her May budget tips for unemployed mothers in a TikTok. Image: @the.unemployedmom

Source: TikTok

Woman shares May's budget in a video

One mom has inspired many unemployed mothers in Mzansi and shared her tips for budgeting for the month as an unemployed mom. The video shared by @the.unemployedmom on TikTok captured people's attention and garnered many views, likes, and comments.

@the.unemployedmom showed off how much she spent on her two kids for May, which was R2,300. The woman went on to unveil her vision board for each month. The lady said she has decided to save R500 for each kid towards their tertiary education.

The lady then showcased a Shoprite card, which she uses to reserve money for stationery. She revealed that those gift cards are free, and she currently has R264 on the card.

@the.unemployedmom spent R1500 on her kids' winter clothing, and she received donations from an organisation for school trips. She went on to unveil more in her clip.

Watch the woman's May's budget below:

SA claps for the lady's budgeting tips

Many people were impressed as they rushed to the comment section to applaud the lady, saying:

Not-yours said:

"You inspire me so much; it’s remarkable how you can make this amount go so far. However, I can’t help but wonder if you ever do anything for yourself."

Dani(elle) expressed:

"I admire you! Thank you for reminding us that you MUST work with what you have!!!"

Amahleb21 added:

"Your son is so so so smart!"

MisKay Lakes was touched:

"You inspire me to do better. Well done mommy. I love your positivity."

Mageba commented:

"Mommy I have learned how to make a budget. I keep going back to your video to see if I’m doing good. You’re a winner. Thank you love."

Woman breaks down R78K budget for 10-day trip to Malaysia

Briefly News previously reported a South African family of three set off on a whirlwind adventure across Asia. They recorded their escapades in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand and shared videos with the rest of the world.

The momma bear @lifewithntosh revealed the expenses of the 10-day adventure in a TikTok video. They spent R78 836 on flights, accommodation and an array of activities. The couple and their toddler witnessed the bustling cities, serene beaches and cultural landmarks.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News