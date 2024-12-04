A young woman’s funny jail prank on her family had netizens laughing and admiring her acting skills

The TikTok video shows her calling relatives on the phone, crying and pretending she was arrested

Mzansi people were impressed with her performance and gushed over her uncle's heartwarming reaction

When it comes to pranks, this young lady knows how to sell it! She recently shared a TikTok video amping the stress levels on her family members.

TikTokker fools family members

The teen claimed she had been arrested for buying alcohol with a fake ID. She said she was in a juvenile detention centre, and her relatives fell for it.

Her family’s reactions, especially Uncle Nyasha’s, were the cherry on top. He was ready to drop everything to help his niece.

Prank video becomes an online hit

The clip on the account @jubileempehla gained over 463k views and a whopping 65k likes. Viewers couldn’t get enough of her Oscar-worthy acting and the sheer effort she put into the prank.

Watch the video below:

Her uncle was a hot topic in the comments. Many admired his loyalty and response to the distressing prank.

See some reactions below:

@noemia.blue said:

"She believed her own lie. 😭"

@sbahle commented:

"Knowing my African parents they would decline the call at the sound of hello. 😞"

@lerat0_m stated:

"I need an uncle Nyasha in my life. 😭😭"

@Ollyne mentioned:

"Send uncle Nyasha's details so I know who to call when things get tough. 😞"

@NtandoPearl asked:

"Bathong is Uncle Nyasha single?🥺😂 🫦"

@they_lover_0ri wrote:

"One of the best pranks I've ever seen. 😭😂"

@zotsho_02 joked:

"I'll look for a lawyer on Monday. 😂😂😂😂"

@Lulu added:

"Uncle Nyasha is a real one. 😭"

