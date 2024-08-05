Somizi Mhlongo expressed his desire to meet prominent artist Esther Mahlangu and asked fans on Instagram to help arrange the meeting

He shared a picture of Mahlangu and promised to clear his schedule for the opportunity

Fans reacted positively, with some offering to assist in making the meeting happen

Somizi Mhlongo has expressed his desire to meet one of South Africa's prominent artists, Esther Mahlangu. The star shared his story on social media.

Somizi Mhlongo has revealed that he wants to meet Esther Mahlangu. Image: @somizi and @esthermahlanguart

Source: Instagram

Somizi wants to meet the legendary Esther Mahlangu

Top media personality Somizi Mhlongo has revealed that he wants to meet popular artist Esther Mahlangu. The Metro FM presenter asked his fans to pull strings and help him meet the 85-year-old icon.

Taking it to his Instagram page, Somizi shared a picture of Mahlangu and vowed to clear his busy schedule if someone could make the meeting happen. He wrote:

"There’s no ICON. LEGEND. ROYALTY I wanna meet more than this one. Someone pls, make things happen. I’d drop everything for that opportunity."

Somizi's fans react to his plea

Social media users applauded Somizi for wanting to meet Esther Mahlangu. Some noted they will try to help make the star's dream come true.

@bridgetmasinga said:

"Hayi wena man. My eyes nearly popped out my head 😅😇 If you bring my pot to gym, I know someone who knows someone who has this line 😛"

@nombusomahlangu wrote:

"I did a beautiful piece on her as a feature documentary years back, and we are family now."

@nkadimengjnr said:

"Yooh my heart skipped a beat, I thought she passed on 😢😂.. Don't fry me."

@thebeikalafeng noted:

"I'll make it happen. Call me @somizi."

@phumiie_n said:

"A Sompire kids x Esther Mahlangu would slap🔥🔥"

