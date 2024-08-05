Somizi Mhlongo Asks for SA’s Help to Meet Iconic Artist Esther Mahlangu: “I’d Drop Everything”
- Somizi Mhlongo expressed his desire to meet prominent artist Esther Mahlangu and asked fans on Instagram to help arrange the meeting
- He shared a picture of Mahlangu and promised to clear his schedule for the opportunity
- Fans reacted positively, with some offering to assist in making the meeting happen
Somizi Mhlongo has expressed his desire to meet one of South Africa's prominent artists, Esther Mahlangu. The star shared his story on social media.
Somizi wants to meet the legendary Esther Mahlangu
Top media personality Somizi Mhlongo has revealed that he wants to meet popular artist Esther Mahlangu. The Metro FM presenter asked his fans to pull strings and help him meet the 85-year-old icon.
Taking it to his Instagram page, Somizi shared a picture of Mahlangu and vowed to clear his busy schedule if someone could make the meeting happen. He wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"There’s no ICON. LEGEND. ROYALTY I wanna meet more than this one. Someone pls, make things happen. I’d drop everything for that opportunity."
Somizi's fans react to his plea
Social media users applauded Somizi for wanting to meet Esther Mahlangu. Some noted they will try to help make the star's dream come true.
@bridgetmasinga said:
"Hayi wena man. My eyes nearly popped out my head 😅😇 If you bring my pot to gym, I know someone who knows someone who has this line 😛"
@nombusomahlangu wrote:
"I did a beautiful piece on her as a feature documentary years back, and we are family now."
@nkadimengjnr said:
"Yooh my heart skipped a beat, I thought she passed on 😢😂.. Don't fry me."
@thebeikalafeng noted:
"I'll make it happen. Call me @somizi."
@phumiie_n said:
"A Sompire kids x Esther Mahlangu would slap🔥🔥"
Somizi to help Western Cape granny beaten by 19-year-old grandson
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo was deeply disturbed by the video of a teenager beating his grandmother up. The media personality said he was left uneasy by the video.
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared a video on Instagram and spoke about the unsettling video of a 19-year-old teen assaulting his grandmother. The video went viral on social media, with people calling for the teen's arrest.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.