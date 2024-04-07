Somizi Mhlongo and Moshe Ndiki looked happy as they attended a wedding in the Northwest and took a road trip

The reality TV stars took a road trip to Zeerust to celebrate a friend's special day, and they were each other's date

Online users could not help but pay Somizi Mhlongo a lot of attention after he showed up dressed to impress at the wedding

Somizi Mhlongo and Moshe Ndiki made a big statement when they attended a wedding in the Northwest. The big personalities had outfits to match their extroverted personalities.

Somizi Mhlongo attended a Zeerust wedding with Moshe Ndiki and their outfits caused a stir. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

A video of Somizi Mhlongo and Moshe Ndiki's grand entrance to a wedding in Zeerust was circulating on social media. Netizens could not resist sharing their thoughts on what they wore.

Somizi and Moshe Ndiki attend Northwest wedding

Somizi Mhlongo was invited to a wedding and showed up with Moshe Ndiki as his date. The pair made quite a statement together as Somizi commanded drama with a long white cape attached to his suit while Moshe wore an umbaco Xhosa-inspired dress.

Watch the video below:

SA drags Somizi and Moshe Ndiki's outfits

Many people shared their honest thoughts about Somizi's outfit. Netizens did not hold back as they discussed Somizi and Moshe. Most felt that the pair did too much for someone else's wedding.

@qhamadlula_ wrote:

"It’s not appropriate to wear a train at someone else’s wedding."

@DominicDeSavio wondered:

"Isn’t it inappropriate to dress like this to someone else’s wedding?"

@LonaTheExplorer commented:

"Why would anyone do this? Main character syndrome has him in a chokehold."

@Freedom_de_1st asked:

"Is Somsom the one getting married?"

@IG_Jay_Khath remarked:

"I honestly dislike people who seeks attention on weddings that ain’t theirs."

@ndux_m declared:

"No trains at my wedding, I would make sure that you do not enter."

@pthlela complained:

"Somizi has unnecessary drama bandla!"

