Somizi Mhlongo is giving his fans and followers the content they signed up for with his social media posts

The Living the Dream with Somizi star left peeps asking for more when he posted shot videos rocking a stunning MaXhosa gown

Followers took to the comments section to adore the gown and the Idols SA judge's fashion style in general

Somizi never misses the mark when it comes to serving looks. The larger than life Mzansi socialite has become famous for his extraordinary fashion pieces.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo wowed his fans with his stunning Freedom Day look. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The reality television star recently left his followers gasping for air when he posted pictures rocking an elegant MaXhosa gown.

The Idols SA judge looked like the superstar he is in the black and white ensemble. He completed the look with matching black and gold accessories. He revealed that he rocked the fit for the shooting of an episode of his new show Downtime With Somizi. He captioned the post:

"Happy FREEDOM DAY. On set DOWNTIME WITH SOMIZI."

Somizi's fans could not have enough of the elegant fit. They flocked to the comments section with praises and fire emojis.

@khosie_ndlazi commented:

"Say what you want bout SomGuka uhamba yedwa."

@tt_bozza wrote:

"Jonga!!!!My spirit animal vandiyayithanda i drama yakhoStunning man...absolutely stunning."

@khitha_mintie noted:

"Yhuuu Somizi tyhini "

@nkatekomanzinii added:

"Ohh well this is nice ❤️"

@matshidisondebele wrote:

"Muhle wena shaaaam."

@kgadimarcia also commented"

"Som Som we love you ❤️."

Source: Briefly News