Popular media personality Somizi Mhlongo has reportedly moved on from estranged husband Mohale Motaung with actor Pholoso Mohlala

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the larger than life media personality revealed that he was engaged to be married

Khawula also shared that the Living the Dream with Somizi star's new man is YouTuber Lasizwe's former boyfriend

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has unmasked reality television star Somizi Mhlongo's new man. Social media went into a frenzy when the popular media personality hinted that he was engaged to be married.

Somizi Mhlongo is believed to be engaged to actor Pholoso Mohlala who is YouTuber Lasizwe's former lover. Image: @lasizwe, @somizi and @pholoso_mohlala

Source: Instagram

Somizi had his fans play the guessing game when he teased that he was engaged to be married in a post on his Instagram stories.

According to Khawula, the new man in the Idols SA judge's life is former Isidingo actor Pholoso Mohlala. The controversial entertainment reporter managed to put all the puzzle pieces together, giving fans the information they needed. He tweeted:

"We have a match. A day ago Somizi revealed that he is engaged. It turns out Somizi's fiancé is Pholoso Mohlala."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In another tweet, Khawula shared that Somizi's alleged new bae is actually YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe's ex-boyfriend. He added:

"It is well known that Somizi and Lasizwe do not get along. It turns out Lasizwe also briefly dated now Somizi's fiancé Pholoso Mohlala. Lasizwe and Pholoso's relationship dates back to January 2022 and he moved on to date and get engaged to Somizi."

Lasizwe seems to have agreed with Musa's information. He took to his page to tag Musa and shared a thumbs-up emoji.

Somizi and Mohale reunite to sue Somizi and Mohale: The Union reality show TV producer for R1.5 million

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi and his estranged ex-husband, Mohale Motaung, are suing Legend Manqele over payment for the pair's reality wedding special, Somizi and Mohale: The Union.

The production, which was aired on Showmax, had been sold to Bar Leader TV, the same company that produced Living the Dream with Somizi. Two years after, Somizi and Mohale still haven't received what was due, so they are taking the legal route.

According to The South African, Legend’s Bar Leader TV was served with a letter of demand last Thursday, ordering him to pay up. Mohale’s lawyer first requested payment from Legend in July 2021, but the producer said he was waiting for documents from SARS.

Source: Briefly News