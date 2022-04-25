• Somizi and his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, have put their differences aside to take legal action against television producer, Legend Manqele, over Somizi and Mohale: The Union

• Manqele is the owner of Bar Leader TV, the production company that produced Somizi’s reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi

• Somizi and Mohale are said to have sold their broadcasting rights jointly under their company Elahom Events Group to Bar Leader TV, but Legend has failed to pay them two years after their wedding special aired on Showmax

Somizi Mohale and his estranged ex-husband, Mohale Motaung, are suing Legend Manqele over payment for the pair's reality wedding special, Somizi and Mohale: The Union.

The production, which was aired on Showmax, had been sold to Bar Leader TV, the same company that produced Living the Dream with Somizi. Two years after, Somizi and Mohale still haven't received what was due, so they are taking the legal route.

According to The South African, Legend’s Bar Leader TV was served with a letter of demand last Thursday, ordering him to pay up. Mohale’s lawyer first requested payment from Legend in July 2021, but the producer said he was waiting for documents from SARS.

Sunday World reports that since then, Manqele has asked Somizi and Mohale to submit various documents to prove that Somizi agreed to the funds being paid into their joint trust account and, despite the relevant documents being supplied, Manqele has still failed to make payment.

While Somizi declined to comment, Legend said:

“Somizi must take it up with SARS.”

Somhale’s messy divorce

Somizi and Mohale have been embroiled in a very messy and public divorce since they announced their separation in 2021. And if the trailer of the new season of Somizi’s reality show is anything to go by, we’re still in for some more drama as Somizi will reveal more details about their divorce.

This isn’t the first time Legend has been involved in the dramatic details of Somizi and Mohale’s personal lives. He also happens to be the person Mohale was talking to in the leaked audio tapes in which Mohale accused Somizi of abusing him.

Mohale Motaung unbothered by Somizi Mhlongo airing details of their divorce on Living the Dream with Somizi

According to Briefly News in the trailer which was released last week, peeps will get a front-row seat into the Idols SA judge's private life as he speaks on his divorce, the domestic abuse allegations that almost crippled his career, and his pending court case with Mohale.

Reacting to the news, Mohale said he is not bothered by what his former lover will say regarding their failed union, City Press reports. He said: "I think he should address what he feels like he wants to. We are divorcing, so it’s already out there. It is his truth, and I believe that everybody must be free to say what they want."

