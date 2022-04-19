Mohale Motaung is unfazed that his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo is going to share the details of their divorce in his upcoming reality TV show

Somizi is set to let peeps in on what really happened to his and Mohale's fairytale marriage in the much-anticipated season 5 of his reality show Living the Dream with Somizi

The actor and media personality reacted to the trailer that was released last week, saying he is not bothered that Somizi is sharing his side of the story

Somizi is set to give his fans the content they have been waiting for in the new season of his award-winning reality TV show Living the Dream with Somizi. The much-anticipated show will drop on streaming giant Showmax in May.

According to the trailer released last week, peeps will get a front-row seat into the Idols SA judge's private life as he speaks on his divorce, the domestic abuse allegations that almost crippled his career, and his pending court case with Mohale.

Reacting to the news, Mohale said he is not bothered by what his former lover will say regarding their failed union, City Press reports. He said:

"I think he should address what he feels like he wants to. We are divorcing, so it’s already out there. It is his truth, and I believe that everybody must be free to say what they want."

According to The South African, the head of content at Showmax, Candice Fangueiro said, viewers must see what happened to their favourite couple after the fairytale wedding that was also aired on the platform. She said:

"Having told the story of the wedding, which appeared to many almost like a fairytale, for balance, we wanted to explore everything that followed."

