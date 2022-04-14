Shimza, who is currently in Paris, called reality television star Somizi Mhlongo to take a hilarious jab at his failed relationship

Somizi took to social media to share a screengrab from the call, telling his fans that Shimza wants to bring back the lock

Mzansi loved that Somizi did not take the jab to heart; many took to the comment section to share hilarious comments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Shimza has got jokes. The star, who is currently in Paris, called Somizi to make fun of him for his failed relationships.

Somizi has shared that Shimza is making fun of his and Mohale's failed marriage. Image: @somizi and @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

The Calling Out Your Name hitmaker called Somizi on the video call with millions of locks behind him. From the look of the screenshot, Shimza was on the famous Love Lock Bridge in the City of Love. The bridge is where lovers inscribe their names or initials on a padlock and attach it to a public structure to seal their love.

Somizi and his estranged husband Mohale Motaung locked their love when they visited Paris together. The Idols SA judge commented on DJ Zinhle's post while she was in Paris telling her to bring back his and Mohale's lock. He wrote:

“Ngicela ungibuyele ne lock yam."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Taking to his Instagram page, Somizi shared the screengrab, saying DJ Shimza was asking about the whereabouts of his lock so he can bring it for him. He wrote:

"EMOTIONAL DAMAGE ...guys @shimza.dj called me from Paris asking me where the lock is......who needs enemies when u have friends like him."

Somizi's followers found the exchange between the two stars hilarious.

@jessicankosi said"

"It’s not funny..."

@djhappygalsa commented:

"Kodwa why are we laughing??"

@lusanda_beja noted:

"Lol… I Love it @shimza.dj "

@sindiswa_ngwekazi wrote:

"Friends with a great sense of humour."

Somizi has SA laughing at hilarious ‘synchronised swimming’ vid: “The way I’m feeling cold”

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo is known on the social media streets for being Mzansi's resident joker and it seems his weekend away in Swaziland was absolutely no exception to all the hilarious antics.

Taking to his Instagram account, Somgaga left peeps in stitches after sharing his rendition of an Olympics-worthy swimming performance.

In the video, the Idols SA judge can be seen preparing for his swimming debut. He takes to the 'podium', reciting a comically long introduction before sharing his perfectly hysterical impression of an Olympic swimmer.

Source: Briefly News