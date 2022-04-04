'Idols SA' judge, Somizi Mhlongo had peeps laughing over the weekend after sharing a silly swimming video

In the clip, Somgaga can be seen at the hotel pool impersonating an Olympic swimmer with hilarious consequences of course

The 60-second clip left Mzansi in stitches but, ever the loyal fans, peeps showed nothing but love in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Somizi Mhlongo is known on the social media streets for being Mzansi's resident joker and it seems his weekend away in Swaziland was absolutely no exception to all the hilarious antics.

'Idols SA' judge, Somizi Mhlongo had peeps laughing over the weekend after sharing a silly swimming video. Image: @somizi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram account, Somgaga left peeps in stitches after sharing his rendition of an Olympics-worthy swimming performance.

In the video, the Idols SA judge can be seen preparing for his swimming debut. He takes to the 'podium', reciting a comically long introduction before sharing his perfectly hysterical impression of an Olympic swimmer.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

It's not long till our favourite celebrity choreographer flops into the pool. Watching the video, it's clear Somgaga is struggling really hard to hold back a laugh.

"Synchronised swimming at some Olympic levels," Somizi sarcastically captioned the post.

Mzansi was left in utter stitches and took to the comments section with their reactions. Many fans, while surprised, could not help hyping their new favourite swimmer.

Check out some of the comments below:

mr.music__sa said:

"Haha, that’s not how you dive in… I’m a disappointed son."

pulem01 said:

"You are so funny Somizi, couldn't stop laughing."

primrosepalesa_masilo said:

"If a whole vibe was a person, wow."

thandiwe5036 said:

"The way I am feeling cold haha."

"Somgaga is driving my dream car": Fans drool over Somizi's R2.8 million ride

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi is living the life that many of his followers can only dream of. A look at his timeline shows that, indeed, the Living the Dream with Somizi star is living the dream.

From designer clothes, holiday getaways to luxurious, expensive vehicles, the Idols SA judge has it all.

The reality TV star recently wowed his fans when he showed off one of his vehicles. Somizi posted pictures standing next to the white Audi R8, estimated to cost about R2.8 million.

Source: Briefly News