This week has been full of feel-good news. Well-known comedian and social media influencer, William Last KRM took to social media to share a funny video of himself doing the popular Umlando Challenge. Somizi is living the dream as he flaunts his R2.8 million Audi and Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter stole the show during her Oscar performance.

A gorgeous Mzansi woman showed off her moves on social media, leaving many thirsty men drooling. Unathi Nkayi just shared one of her many hidden talents with her fans and followers. The 43-year-old multi-talented star shared a video showcasing her incredible dance moves.

1. Comedian William Last Gives Mzansi the Giggles Doing Umlando Dance Challenge in Grocery Store

Well-known comedian and social media influencer, William Last KRM took to social media to share a funny video of himself doing the popular Umlando Challenge in a grocery store, leaving his online audience in stitches.

Comedian William Last did a popular amapiano dance challenge in a local grocery store. Image: William Last KRM/Facebook

The Botswana-born entertainer shared the clip which shows him pushing a trolley from behind as he gyrates his lower body to the amapiano track. He does his thing before abruptly stopping when a man walks past and curiously looks at him.

“Heeeeeelang this is me pulling up in Kasane this Saturday it’s going to be tshasene,” the Facebook post was captioned.

2. Somizi Mhlongo Has Mzansi Drooling After Flaunting His R2.8 Million Audi R8: “Somgaga Is Driving My Dream Car”

Somizi is living the life that many of his followers can only dream of. A look at his timeline shows that, indeed, the Living the Dream with Somizi star is living the dream.

From designer clothes, holiday getaways to luxurious, expensive vehicles, the Idols SA judge has it all.

The reality TV star recently wowed his fans when he showed off one of his vehicles. Somizi posted pictures standing next to the white Audi R8, estimated to cost about R2.8 million. He captioned the post:

"TOP DECK.....get it? Forget about it."

3. Blue Ivy Steals the Show During Mom Beyoncé’s Stellar Oscar Performance, Mzansi Here for the Young Talent

Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter stole the show during her Oscar performance. Blue Ivy made a cameo during the Grammy Award-winning star's opening act at the Oscar awards.

Queen Bey was joined by a troupe of backup dancers as she performed her Oscar-nominated hit Be Alive. The song is from the Venus and Serena Williams inspired biopic, King Richard.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the BeyHive was quick to spot Blue Ivy among the sea of Beyoncé's backup dancers. The publication adds that the 10-year-old Grammy Award winner looked like the super she is in a tennis green outfit and narrow shades.

4. Gorgeous Woman Busts Impressive Moves to Cassper Nyovest’s ‘Asbonge’, Leaves Social Media Users Drooling

There is nothing quite like seeing a hawt lady groove, is there? A gorgeous Mzansi woman showed off her moves on social media, leaving many thirsty men drooling.

Cassper Nyovest’s lit track titled Asbonge is enough to get anyone moving, however, not everyone can move as this lady can.

Social media user @minashythearcher2 took to her TikTok account with a clip of her dancing to Asbonge and best believe the good sis can dance!

5. Unathi Shows Off Her Incredible Dance Moves in New Video: “Yes, I Have a Dance Degree”

Unathi Nkayi just shared one of her many hidden talents with her fans and followers. The 43-year-old multi-talented star shared a video showcasing her incredible dance moves.

The former Idols SA judge said her fans should not be surprised to see that she can groove like that. She even shared that she has a degree in dancing. She wrote:

"Going to RAGGA NIGHTS tonight second week in a row. Don’t say I didn’t tell you ALSO so bored with people always asking ‘Unathi uyakwazi uku jiva?’ So ANNOYING yes MF’s I have a dance degree from @rhodes_university taught by Gary Gordan and Andrew Buckland themselves‍♀️ GOODMORNING gym time‍♀️♥️ Have a great day er’body."

Source: Briefly News