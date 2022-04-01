The much-awaited lineup for Riky Rick's Cotton Festival has finally been announced, but fans are not happy about it

According to the poster released by the organisers of the show, stars such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Sjava and Zakes Bantwini are billed to perform

Mzansi was not impressed with the inclusion of artists from other music genres that are not hip hop

Mzansi hip-hop lovers are not happy with the Cotton Festival lineup. The organisers of the highly publicised event recently announced the names of those who will perform at the event.

A brainchild of the late award-winning rapper Riky Rick, the festival was postponed to April following the rapper's death.

South Africans have reacted to the Cotton Fest line-up with mixed feelings. Image: Getty Images

Organisers of the festival took to Twitter to share a poster with the artists who will be entertaining guests at the event, TimesLIVE reports. According to the publication, stars such as Sjava, Zakes Bantwini, Cassper Nyovest, Shekhina, Nasty C and DBN Gogo are all scheduled to perform at the event.

Peeps flooded the comments section of the post, sharing their thoughts on the line-up. Many asked why non-hip hop artists had been included in the show. Some even threatened to boycott the event because of the inclusion of Amapiano artists.

@LemogangSeboko2 said:

"What are Amapiano artists doing there kante this aint a Hip Hop Event??"

Some South Africans asked why veteran rapper KO was not included in the line-up.

@SanelisiweThina added:

"Y'all are gonna celebrate K.O and his winnings when he's no more . The man has done so much for the game. I wonder wanenzani u K.O."

@SmashHustle wrote:

A disrespect to Riky's vision to uplift Venda rapper mizo phyl while you run to put Cassper Nyovest when we all know the truth. Didn’t even put K.O and Makhadzi."

@Brian__Jethro noted:

"I mean, K.O deserves some respect, name any rapper who has been so consistent than him in this SAHIPHOP game?"

Busiswa shares her last gift from Riky Rick in a touching final tribute: “He left us all with something”

Briefly News reported that the late Boss Zonke rapper Riky Rick will definitely be remembered for his kindness. Many people who spoke at his memorial at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg described the rapper as a selfless man who put the needs of others before his own.

Cementing Riky Rick's giving spirit, singer Busiswa said the last time they met, the stylish rapper gifted her his jacket. Riky Rick made a mark on the fashion scene with his eccentric style.

Busiswa last met Riky Rick at an event in Polokwane, and she asked to touch his fluffy pink jacket because it was beautiful.

