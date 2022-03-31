Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to share heartbreaking news about his boxing match with singer and actor Naak Musiq

The wealthy rapper shared that the highly-anticipated fight taking place on 9 April will not be televised and peeps are disappointed following his announcement

The rapper-turned-businessman shared that the fight is exclusive only to people who'll fork out R9 000 to R14 000 just to see the two stars exchange blows at Sun City

Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq's fight won't be televised. The rapper shared that the boxing match is only exclusive for the people who are willing to pay big bucks to see it.

Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq's fight won't be televised. Image: @casspernyovest, @iamnaakmusiq

Source: Instagram

The star was reacting to a fan who commented on the poster of the celeb match. It will take place on 9 April but the festivities will start from Friday, 8 April until 11 April.

Mzansi musicians such as Zakes Bantwini, Big Zulu, Young Stunna, Uncle Waffles, Thuli P and Nasty C will perform during the weekend-long event dubbed #CelebCity.

Cassper Nyovest told the fan on Twitter that the fight is "big business" as it is "millions worth of content".

Disappointed peeps shared mixed views on Cassper's timeline:

@RALETMaN commented:

"I was really excited about the fight now I'm heartbroken because we might not watch the fight live."

@Mc_Mnandi21 wrote:

"But still bro, you can't fit a million people at Sun City plus you will also be generating income via the views you'll get from YouTube. You can also partner with Supersport just to make it a good deal."

@Martha_KingM2 said:

"Are guests allowed to record LIVES on IG or Facebook?"

@MbuPotent112 commented:

"After so much ads to the public about the fight to be told 10 days before the fight that it won't be public, not cool."

@Baby_McPhat wrote:

"Nyovi I cant believe you typed this?? what about us ?? no ways don't shut us out."

@WilliamKgasi added:

"Guys boxing sport is a business. The ball is in the court of broadcasting channels or online services like Netflix or Showmax to partner for live event."

Cassper Nyovest ready to square off with Naak Musiq

