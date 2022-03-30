Ntsiki Mazwai has been warned to stay away from shading Beyoncé because her fans, the Beyhive, will not hesitate to drag the local star

The Mzansi poet took to social media and shared that Beyoncé is not pretty but just benefiting from the colour of her skin

The controversial Mzansi media personality has been in and out of court for dragging local stars on social media for not looking pretty

Ntsiki Mazwai took to social media to share her thoughts on Beyoncé's beauty. The controversial Mzansi poet did not mince her words when she shaded the US superstar.

Ntsiki Mazwai has been warned about Beyoncé's fans after shading the superstar. Image: @beyonce, @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

The local celeb doesn't think Bey is pretty. She shared that Jay-Z's boo is only benefiting from "light skin privilege". The Brown Skin Girl hitmaker is considered by many as one of the most beautiful celebs in America.

Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter and shared her "unpopular opinion" on the matter. According to TshisaLIVE, she shared that she has "never" thought Queen B is pretty.

Her fans took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app to warn her about Beyoncé's fans - the Beyhive.

@Mthiya_sa wrote:

"You are about to have the most longest day of your life. Good luck, you will need it."

@ralphmazo11 commented:

"Is violence your alarm Ntsiki? I see something like Hives, B-Hive, they are coming in 3,2,1."

@kabontle62 wrote:

"Yhu and the hive ba brutal. They gonna eat her up."

@Makhosa55193256 commented:

"Why can't we celebrate what these black women have achieved, rather than pull them down? However they wish to present themselves."

@NandiphaVena replied to @Makhosa55193256:

"Thank you and Beyoncé is not a beauty queen but an artist, she never presented herself as beautiful. Really now, what's her problem."

@Rosko_de_Soul said:

"Lol, go to your dealer and take all your money back."

@Lobeko_Thato added:

"Ntsiki you’re always ready to be dragged over and over and over."

