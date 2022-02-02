Ntsiki Mazwai has slammed Podcast and Chill 's MacG and Sol Phenduk for ridiculing her R70k appearance fee demand

The popular podcasters wanted to interview the opinionated poet after her comments following the controversial Ari Lennox interview

Ntsiki claimed that the podcast wanted to use her name for relevance and claimed she demanded the money because didn't want to appear on the show

Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to social media to react to the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The hosts of the show, MacG and Sol Phenduka, ridiculed her R70 000 demand to appear on the podcast.

Ntsiki Mazwai slammed Podcast and Chill hosts for roasting her R70k appearance fee demand. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

The opinionated poet slammed the hosts of the show for mentioning her name during Monday's episode. MacG and Sol told their fans that Ntsiki demanded R70k when they asked her to come to the show to discuss the debate the Ari Lennox episode sparked worldwide.

Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter and claimed that Podcast and Chill was trying to use her name for "relevance". She said she demanded the money because she didn't want to be part of the show.

According to ZAlebs, Ntsiki said the Podcast and Chill crew should have read between the lines that she wasn't interested to be part of the show after they laughed out loud at her.

Peeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her comments. Many agreed that Ntsiki should have gone to the show to give her side of the story after she slammed MacG for asking Ari Lennox nasty questions.

@Falserapesa said:

"Young Queen, you are being unfair. People are saying that a black broadcaster did something wrong, he is not being arrogant. He calls you to expose and convince him to the 500k followers of the wrong you are talking about, but then you technically refuse. Think about it and go there."

@Ice__tropez wrote:

"70k yan nawe, ufuna ukbleasha (70k for what, you want to bleach)?"

@sporokone commented:

"But you do that most of the times."

@lenyasalaafrica added:

"But they are relevant......"

Ntsiki Mazwai slams American singer Ari Lennox

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial Mzansi celebrity Ntsiki Mazwai has gone for American singer Ari Lennox after the performer referred to SA peeps as "peasants".

Snippet of Ari’s interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G went viral and has landed the big name in hot water with the people of Mzansi. After being asked some questionable questions by Mac G, Ari went on to try put all Mzansi citizens under the same “misogynistic peasants” umbrella.

Seeing this, Ntsiki Mazwai went off her rocker and took to Twitter with her cyber guns blazing. Ari cheesed off the wrong African woman!

