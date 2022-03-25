Mzansi tweeps jumped to the defence of Khanyi Mbau when a woman from the UK threw heavy shade in her direction for bleaching her skin

English comedienne Ava Beverly Vidal shared that what Khanyi did to her skin is "embarrassing" and added that she looks "horrendous"

South Africans fetched Ava on her comment section and dragged her for coming for the Mzansi media personality after watching an episode of Young, Famous & African

Mzansi social media users defended Khanyi Mbau after a UK woman trolled her for having bleached skin. The English comedienne named Aba Beverly Vidal posted a snap of a darker Khanyi and a snap of the star after bleaching her skin.

Khanyi Mbau's fans defended her against a UK woman who trolled her for having bleached skin. Image: @mbaureloaded

Ava was reacting to an episode of Young, Famous & African. She slammed the Mzansi actress for what she did to her skin. Taking to Twitter, Ava said Khanyi's skin bleaching is "embarrassing", reports ZAlebs.

When another tweep from the UK asked if it was the same person on the pics she posted, Ava continued trolling Khanyi:

"Yep. She’s lost her mind. She looks horrendous and her music videos are unoriginal trash."

Mzansi tweeps took to Ava's comment section and fired shots at her. They jumped to the defence of the Mzansi media personality:

@RealXavier011 wrote:

"Ya'll never said this to Micheal Jackson."

@AwaGumede said:

"Not you looking like a starving lemur, out here shaming Khanyi."

@RetangRiri commented:

"I believe one doesn't have a right to condemn skin bleaching whilst wearing western influenced fake hair. Just because your issue is more socially acceptable doesn't make it better. Both of y'all are suffering from the same thing."

@TheoTheGreat_ wrote:

"In as much as I personally do not condone Black women doing such to their skin, calling them 'embarrassing' is a poor choice of words... educate them, help them love their skin colour and tone... I mean this isn't normal but do not bash and mock them."

@Noir_Xhosa_ added:

"Your whole face looks unnecessary!! Shaming our girl?"

Khanyi Mbau's weave gets dragged

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau got dragged on social media after appearing in a recent episode of Young, Famous & African. The stunner was roasted for rocking a loose weave on the new show.

The viewers took to social media to ask why Bonang Matheba is not part of the reality TV show after Americans dragged female stars of the show for wearing fake weaves.

Khanyi Mbau rocked a colourful wig and many on Twitter claimed it was fake. According to ZAlebs, fans dragged the actress for more than one day after she appeared on the programme with the green wig.

