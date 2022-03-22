Khanyi Mbau was slammed on social media for rocking an allegedly fake weave on the latest episode of Young, Famous & African

The viewers of the show questioned why Bonang Matheba, who has good quality weaves, is not part of the who after Khanyi appeared with a loose colourful weave

The stunner was roasted by her haters on the timeline who even added that she should have at least asked her bro Lasizwe to give her one of his expensive hair

Khanyi Mbau got dragged on social media after appearing in a recent episode of Young, Famous & African. The stunner was roasted for rocking a loose weave on the new show.

‘Young, Famous & African’ star Khanyi Mbau weave got dragged after it was compared to Bonang's wig. Image: @bonang_m, @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

The viewers took to social media to ask why Bonang Matheba is not part of the reality TV show after Americans dragged female stars of the show for wearing fake weaves.

Khanyi Mbau rocked a colourful wig and many on Twitter claimed it was fake. According to ZAlebs, fans dragged the actress for more than one day after she appeared on the programme with the green wig.

Briefly News compiled some of the posts from tweeps who were not impressed with Khanyi's hair:

@Tee1020304050 commented:

"After reading this... Until I can afford Bonang's weaves. I am removing my weave tomorrow. Braids from now onwards."

@TheeOceanShnee wrote:

"Even Lasizwe could have shared a few with sis..."

@DuduetsangKarim said:

"As soon as I saw her weave slipping I knew we were in trouble."

@AviweN__ commented:

"Even lasizwe's are better than Khanyi's."

@RealElvisMaysa wrote:

"This thing has levels and Bonang is way ahead of Khanyi."

@Thando_Kirch added:

"But what the hell is Khanyi wearing, now the Americans are laughing at us."

