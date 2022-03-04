Riky Rick's memorial is underway at the Wanderers Stadium and many speakers have described him as someone who knew how to lift anyone's spirit

Cassper Nyovest shared that the late rapper, who passed away on 23 February, was his idol and expressed how much he wanted to be like him

Black Coffee shared that the Boss Zonke hitmaker was the life of the party who was spreading love everywhere he went

Riky Rick's memorial service is currently taking place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The late rapper was buried on Tuesday, 1 March.

Mzansi celebs have come out in numbers to celebrate the life of the Boss Zonke hitmaker. He passed away on 23 February at the age of 34.

Speaking at his memorial, Cassper Nyovest shared that King Kotini was his idol. He shared that the late award-winning star was everything he wanted to be. Speaking of how handsome he was, Mufasa said:

"I really thought he was such a beautiful man. Even as a guy, you had that thought that, 'Ay man, the bruh is too much'. He also had a beautiful soul."

Mufasa went on to thank the fallen star's family "for giving us Riky Rick".

"Thank you to Bianca for being by his side... I just want to tell the family that we are with you should you need anything."

Black Coffee described Riky Rick as the life of the party. He shared that everywhere Riky went, he was spreading love.

"He knew exactly how to lift your spirit. He was the life of the party but was going through so much."

Reacting to all the videos of the memorial that are doing rounds on Twitter, a tweep @2bopdave wrote:

"The Riky Rick memorial service just goes to show how many private battles we're all fighting and quite often we never know until it's too late, appreciate the people you love while they are here, it could be the difference."

