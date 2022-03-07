Big Zulu and Bonang's fans still can't get over the flirty video of the rapper and the larger-than-life media personality after they stole the show at Riky Rick's memorial service

The clip of the two stars holding hands sparked their dating rumours on the timeline and peeps wish they could hear what Big Zulu was saying to the blushing Queen B

The clip has been trending for days as many people continue to share how they wish the two celebs could start dating so they could see more of them together

Big Zulu and Bonang stole the show at Riky Rick's memorial service in Johannesburg a few days back. The two stars fans are still talking about their cute video until this Monday, 7 March.

Big Zulu and Bonang Matheba sparked dating rumours after their flirty video surfaced. Image: @bigzulu_sa, @bonang_m

The short clip sparked the rapper and the IT girl's dating rumours. In the clip, Big Zulu seemingly compliments the stunner who was looking gorgeous as always in her blue designer dress.

The larger-than-life media personality blushed until the end of the clip and even lost her balance for a few seconds in the clip.

Peeps took to Twitter to share how they wished they could hear what Big Zulu was saying to the charmed Bonang in the flirty video.

@Sindi_D said:

"I just wish I was a fly nearby so I could hear what @BigZulu_ZN was saying."

@Kutlo76597597 commented:

"Am I the only one who watched this vid more than 5 times? It's so cute man."

@Beautifulm_sa said:

"B was gone gone gone, even lost her balance for a sec."

@Nokuthu39998016 added:

"Can they be friends okuncono, wanna see more of them together."

Bonang admits Big Zulu swept her off her feet

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Queen B has admitted to being swept off her feet by Big Zulu as Mzansi celebs gathered in Johannesburg to honour Riky Rick.

A video that shows Bonang blushing uncontrollably and holding hands with Big Zulu has been doing the rounds on Twitter. Stans and followers of the two entertainers were pleasantly surprised by the scenes, with some keen to see the ship sail.

The Queen later added a little spice of her own to keep Mzansi interested over her close encounter with Nkabi.

"A Zulu man will sweep you off your feet. Stay vigilant," Bonang wrote.

Source: Briefly News