Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq have released promo videos for their upcoming boxing match at Sun City on 9 April and most supporters believe Naak will take the fight

Cass has been saying that he's ready to knock Naak out and sharing clips of his gym sessions and finally Naak has also posted his clip now that the fight is a few days away

Cassper and the actor posted the clips of themselves preparing for the bout on Twitter and the clips divided Mzansi when they landed on the timeline

Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq have taken to social media to drop their promo videos for their boxing match at Sun City on 9 April.

Naak Musiq and Cassper Nyovest will square off on 9 April. Image: @iamnaakmusiq, @casspernyovest

The highly-anticipated fight has divided Mzansi. Peeps can't seem to be sure who will win the celeb bout. Tweeps have taken to social media to discuss who will win after watching the latest videos of the two stars working up a sweat.

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to post a clip of himself preparing for to square off with Naak.

Naak Musiq also shared a clip of himself going in hard at gym and his followers are convinced he's stronger than his opponent.

After watching both the videos, their supporters shared mixed views but many shared that they are putting their money on Naak.

@MichShoxen said:

"I’m rooting for Naak Musiq, I hope he wins."

@tiffany_maitin wrote:

"Personally I think Naak is gonna moer Cassper."

@2Katlego_Kekana commented:

"I respect Cassper mara my Rent Money is with Naak."

@mlungisimatebes said:

"Cass is fast, can throw real punches and has the heart for it. Sorry kuBhele but my money is on the shotgun, Cass."

@_officialMoss wrote:

"I’m betting on Naak hey. My money is on Naak."

@ManlyMain added:

"Yo Cass, we know you're going to knock him out but don't do it the first round. This is the entertainment we signed for and it should last longer munna. Thank you!"

