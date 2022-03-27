This week had people grabbing their chests in shock when they realised that not too long ago a bottle of cooking oil cost R23 and now it has shot up. Mzasni reveals who the rudest celebs are. Minnie Dlamini, Boity, Naak Musiq and Unathi, among others, all rubbed shoulders at a recent star-studded event held in Johannesburg.

A video of a domestic worker and a young man attempting a strange canoeing stunt has been doing the rounds online. A video of a woman doing the popular Trigger Challenge has been doing the rounds on the social media streets.

1. Woman Posts Cooking Oil Price of R98 for 2 Litre Bottle and Compares It to Old Price, Gives Mzansi Chest Pains

A woman named Dimakatšo Camilla Supe was taken aback by the new price of cooking oil and simply had to share it with peeps on Twitter.

Dimakatso gasped at the new price of cooking oil and shocked SA when she compared it to the old price. Image: @supe_cam/Twitter, Getty Images

Dimakatso posted a pic of a 2-litre bottle of oil that was charged at R98 and said:

"This thing was R23 not long ago."

Twitter peeps had mixed feelings about Dimakatso's findings. Some were convinced that the store may have made a mistake while others felt that the price was correct. People even shared their own experiences with grocery shopping and lamented over how much they had to pay.

2. Lira, Andile Jali, Zenande Mfenyana Named Among Mzansi’s Rudest Celebrities in a Hilarious Twitter Thread

Some of Mzansi's celebrities have been named among some of the rudest stars. In a hilarious thread, social media users took to Twitter to share different encounters with celebrities.

It all started when popular influencer Mr Smeg asked his fans and followers to share their nasty encounters with celebrities. He asked:

"Who is the rudest celebrity or rudest famous person in South Africa?"

South Africans hopped into the comments section with different names. Some stars, such as Andile Jali and Lira, were named more than once by different people.

3. Minnie Dlamini, Boity, Naak Musiq and Unathi Nkayi All Rub Shoulders at Star Studded Event

Minnie Dlamini took to social media to share snaps she took at a recent star-studded event. The likes of Boity, Naak Musiq and Unathi, among others, all came out to play on the night.

The media personality shared that she had fun rubbing shoulders with the local celebs. The stunner said it's been a minute since she got to party with Mzansi stars because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

4. Hilariously Dramatic Video of Young Man and Domestic Worker Canoeing in Swimming Pool Ends in Epic Fail

A strange yet hilarious stunt between a young man and a domestic worker left South African online users chortling.

A video of their adventure was shared on TikTok by @carolinewideawake and sees Caroline, the domestic, together with the young man, attempting to get on a canoe in the swimming pool.

Their voyage was doomed from the start as the two battled to even get into the small narrow water vessel. They hilariously stumble and grab hold of each other for dear life while trying to record the whole disaster. The dramatic background music, My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion from the movie Titanic, added the cherry on top!

5. Tiny Woman With Big Moves: Lady Sets Timelines on Fire With Her Trigger Dance Challenge

A video of a tiny woman doing the popular social media Trigger Challenge had SA online users intrigued and amused.

In a video shared by SA Vibes on Facebook, the woman is seen walking into frame and proceeding to do the funny dance challenge as a short man lying on the bed nearby looks at her with confusion.

