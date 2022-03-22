A lady gasped at the new price of cooking oil in a Twitter post where she compared it to the old price

Tweeps were surprised at the stark difference and suggested that the store may have made a mistake

Others confirmed the lady's findings with grocery shopping experiences of their own where they spent large amounts of money on basic food items

A woman named Dimakatšo Camilla Supe was taken aback by the new price of cooking oil and simply had to share it with peeps on Twitter.

Dimakatso posted a pic of a 2-litre bottle of oil that was charged at R98 and said:

"This thing was R23 not long ago."

Dimakatso gasped at the new price of cooking oil and shocked SA when she compared it to the old price. Image: @supe_cam/Twitter, Getty Images

Twitter peeps had mixed feelings about Dimakatso's findings. Some were convinced that the store may have made a mistake while others felt that the price was correct. People even shared their own experiences with grocery shopping and lamented over how much they had to pay.

@Dr_kamo97 shared her experience with grocery shopping:

"Last month I nearly cried, things are expensive grocery for one you will spend R2 000 an the grocery doesn't even last for a month."

@ProudlyMaseroka suggested that there might be a mistake:

@mcckinley confirmed:

"It's now expensive, found myself buying the smaller one, not by a mistake."

@ElijahKgwete gloomily said:

@__Clifton joked:

"Someone made a mistake here, we can't be buying olive oil for almost the same amount and buy that oil at that price."

Ku rough: Parents in disbelief at cost of Grade 1 stationery, compare them to Konka menu prices

Given our current economic state, more items have started to see an increase in cost. According to Briefly News, raising a child is no small task and with many schools having reopened, parents were underway with preparations and purchases to ensure their bundles of joy were ready for their first day of learning.

A social media user @blessedmandiary shared his dismay when he learnt the prices for Grade 1 stationery. His funny Twitter post reads:

“Grade 1 stationary list be looking like KONKA's menu price list.”

Judging by the comments, it appeared that many parents were in the same boat as they shared their school costs troubles.

Source: Briefly News