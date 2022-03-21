A video of a man shovelling gravel out of a private car was posted on Twitter and caused a stir among peeps

The man who seemed to be a builder looked unbothered about the condition of the car which incited some funny comments from some peeps

Many Tweeps couldn't imagine why the car was used as a pick-up truck while others simply laughed out loud

A man was seen shovelling gravel from a car in a video that was posted on Twitter. The scantily captioned video gave rise to many questions among peeps.

It was unclear whether this was a common occurrence or just a once-off but the builders seemed used to the sight as one of them carried on with the business offloading the gravel.

Tweeps felt that the use of a private car for transporting building material was not necessary but it wasn't clear why this was so.

A video of a builder shovelling gravel out of a private car left peeps online confused. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were clearly not prepared for what they saw and many were left confused. Some were concerned about wear and tear on the car while others simply cackled.

@percy_kokong exclaimed:

"That suspension i feel for it then malume doesn’t care he wanna build a house ."

@Gretchen_Ndou laughed out loud:

@MatlalaKelello said:

"Watseba even an NP200 would do.... Not this ."

@blackablaq couldn't believe it:

@Ronnymiyambo had no words:

"Eeeeeeh ."

Goat enters police car, eats civil papers and headbutts female officer

In another hilarious case of an inappropriate carload, Briefly News reported that a police officer in the United States of America picked up an unwelcome passenger. A Georgia-based police officer returned to her patrol vehicle and found that a goat had climbed into the car and began chewing civil papers.

The officer said she had left her door open while delivering civil papers. Upon returning she found the goat seated in the front of the patrol car chewing away on the papers. This could potentially have been crucial evidence in a case.

A video shared on the Douglas county Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page showed the officer trying to lure the goat out of her vehicle as it continued to chew away at the documents.

Source: Briefly News