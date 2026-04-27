A South African collector sparked a viral discussion after discovering massive price discrepancies for commemorative Nelson Mandela coins online

The inquiry shared on Reddit left many views felling sceptical as the creator questioned the high-value listings found on various websites

Social media users mostly believed that the coins were not worth much, while others advised holding on to them for a while

A content creator sought the advice of others on the price of Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday R5 coins. Image: @normalpeen

Source: UGC

A search for a professional opinion on a special currency showed a massive gap between speculative internet listings and the actual market value of Nelson Mandela memorabilia.

The post was shared by Reddit user @normalpeen on 26 April 2026, where it gained traction, with many viewers sharing their opinions on the coins' value.

The creator shared that after researching the MS66 2008 Nelson Mandela R5 coins, he/she was getting mixed amounts on the internet. The prices he/she saw on some websites were between R30 000 and R40 000. Reddit user @normalpeen expressed hope for a professional opinion on the real coins’ value.

Tata Madiba’s 90th birthday R5 coin

This collectable R5 coin celebrates the 90th birthday of former President Nelson Mandela and holds a professional MS66 grade from the NGC. It offers a unique opportunity for collectors to preserve a piece of South African heritage as a timeless souvenir or investment. According to One Deal A Day, this limited-edition memorabilia is ideal for both seasoned collectors and those looking for a significant historical gift. The Bob Shop values these coins between R150 and R950.

See the Reddit post below:

The 2008 MS66 Nelson Mandela coin was to commemorate his 90th birthday. Image: @normalpeen

Source: UGC

SA debates the Nelson Mandela MS66 R5 coin

The post gained massive views and many comments from social media users who shared different opinions. Many viewers said the coins were not worth much, noting that the user would possibly get more money selling them out of the country than locally. Some advised to hand them out as gifts or keep them for grandchildren. Others noted that there were 22 million of them minted, saying they were worth more on face value. A few, however, felt that hanging onto them for a few more years would probably be worth their while.

Social media users advised the creator to keep the R5 coins for grandchildren. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @holy_trout commented:

"This is the grey area when it comes to R5 coins. As the old saying goes, a R5 coin will always be worth R5; however, these are different. Simply because these are graded; they are around R150-R200 each. The coin itself is only worth R5, but the fact that they are graded is what gives it any extra value. The sad thing about these coins is that it costs more to grade them than they are worth. They are great gifts and/or starters for your collection."

User @d4zza added:

"The packaging is probably worth more than those coins. They don't even look to be in mint condition, either, definitely used well before someone boxed them. Must check my change drawer, might have ones in better condition than that."

Uer @Shuihoppy shared:

"In South Africa? R5. Outside SA? People will pay much more for these. Still not more than a few hundred rand though."

User @JoMammasWitness said:

"Just keep it, they're worth almost face value. We have about 50 of them lying in my father's cupboard. He gives them away at braais and parties for a giggle, lol."

User @SAJames84 commented:

"You would be lucky to get R120 per coin. Some coin shops wont even buy them. Over 22 million were minted."

User @UltimateFartMaster shared:

"High-grade coins sell for a lot more to collectors."

3 Briefly News money-related articles

A local woman shared the financial reality of earning a R65k salary by calculating her monthly bills, which left her with R7K before buying groceries.

A property expert shared that in 1995, R1 million could buy a top-end luxury estate, complete with five bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, a double garage, and a swimming pool, adding that in today's economy, such a house was around R6 million.

A South Sudanese man finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony after outbidding a rival suitor with a R1.4 million dowry and 297 cows.

Source: Briefly News