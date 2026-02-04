A real estate expert went viral for highlighting the massive gap in property value between 1995 and today

The video shared on Facebook explained how a million-rand budget once bought a luxury mansion, but now only covers a small apartment

Social media users are debating whether the current market is simply inflated or if homeownership is becoming a luxury of the past

A man compared the luxury features of a 1995 home to the compact space of a modern million-rand apartment.

Source: Facebook

Understanding the true impact of inflation is often difficult until it is put into the context of brick and mortar, and one property guru highlighted this on February 3, 2026.

The video was shared on Facebook by Wandile Mr W, gaining massive views, likes and comments from an online community that debated the high inflation over the years.

In the video, the property expert provided a sobering comparison of the South African property market, contrasting the purchasing power of R1 million in 1995 versus its current value. The man explained that in the mid-90s, a R260,000 budget was enough to secure an average large house. This meant that a million-rand investment would have afforded a top-end luxury estate, complete with five bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, a double garage, and a swimming pool.

From luxury estates to modest apartments

The man, however, noted that in today's market, that same R1 million typically only covers a modest one- or two-bedroom apartment or a small townhouse with minimal yard space. Highlighting the staggering shift, Facebook user Wandile Mr W pointed out that R1 million in 1995 is equivalent to over R6 million in today’s economy.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi debates the cost of living since 1995

The clip gained significant traction, sparking an intense debate about the rising cost of living. Many viewers noted that inflation is to blame for everything going up, while others argued that the market shift is a goldmine for those working within the property industry. One popular sentiment emerged from a user who claimed the high urban rates were the reason they would rather spend R1 million building a massive home in the village instead of settling for a small city flat

Social media users expressed shock at the price jump, with many feeling that homeownership in the city is becoming unattainable.

Source: Getty Images

User @Jomo Rammala asked:

"What was the average salary of a person who could afford to buy a one-million-dollar house in 1995?"

User @Riyaad Ally said:

"The rand was a wolf back then; today it’s a puppy."

User @Lwazi Ntombela added:

"It's actually more effective if you're in a property business."

User @Crai Xrai shared:

"Time value of money."

User @Mpho Sizane added:

"It's called inflation, brother."

User @Mpho Maleka commented:

"That's why we would rather build a big house in the village with the same money, a five-bedroom with a kitchen, dining room, TV room and garage plus bathrooms with solar, borehole, air-conditioning, geysers, plus top furniture with one million."

