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A Cape Town mansion made history as the most expensive residential sale in Mzansi, sparking a debate online

The video shared on Instagram left viewers feeling both inspired and shocked by the sheer scale of the luxury on display

Social media reactions were divided, with many users using the home as an inspiration, while others debated the practicality of such an investment

A local man shared a clip of the Casablanca Mansion, which recently sold for approximately R700 million. Image: Wandile Mr W

Source: Instagram

A real estate expert profiled the Casablanca Mansion, a property so valuable that its price tag rivals the cost of building a shopping mall.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @king.listing on 20 February, where it gained many comments from viewers who appreciated the creator’s content.

The creator describes the mansion as more than just a home, but rather a private hotel on the ocean. Located in the elite suburb of Camps Bay, the property boasts massive living spaces, ultra-luxury finishes, and gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The R700 million Camps Bay mansion

The realtor, Instagram user @king.listing, shared that the R700 million price tag is equivalent to the cost of building the Maponya Mall back in 2007 (approx. R650 million). He added that the mansion’s price tag could also buy 700 apartments in Johannesburg.

Briefly News reached out to the property expert for a comment. At the time of publishing, he had not responded.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA debates the price of luxury

The clip gained massive engagement, with social media users flooding the comments section to share their thoughts. While many were stunned by the price, a large group of viewers felt motivated by the display of wealth. They said seeing such success inspired them to dream big and work harder toward their own goals. Others, however, expressed concern over the upkeep, wondering how much the rates and taxes cost. One viewer said the 700 properties were a better investment for the R700 million.

Viewers were shocked to learn that financing such a home would cost roughly R6 million a month

Source: Getty Images

User @jodylody commented:

"Also, the streets in and around Camps Bay are immaculate. Yet, the streets in the real Cape Town are potted, and they are going to wall in everyone poor."

User @yourcapeagent said:

"I appreciate and like your videos, brother. They inspire me🔥."

User @okecatcher shared:

"How do u explain to GOD you bought this while others starve?"

User @craigherbst commented:

"No. Price tag would be a better investment than buying the apartments. And they will make you money. Huge portfolio."

User @briangordon3270 shared:

"A house can be luxurious, palatial, with marble floors and golden toilets, but you can be as miserable in all that luxury if you don't have peace in your heart. My answer to whether it's worth it? Well, what are you carrying within you, because if you have genuine happiness within yourself, you can be happy in a shack too."

User @unclebillbuyhouses said:

"Looks like a lovely home!"

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A stunning double-storey village house, built on a massive plot of land, left social media users in complete awe of its size and beauty.

Source: Briefly News