A Randburg woman turned a fully prepared KFC takeaway into a Sunday chicken stew and left Mzansi completely divided online

South Africans joked that KFC lawyers needed to get urgently involved after the clip started making its rounds across social media platforms

The woman said she simply refuses to wait until three or four in the afternoon to eat like her grandmother's generation always did

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A Randburg woman has left South Africans deeply confused after pulling off a kitchen move nobody saw coming.

Happy Ness stewed an already prepared KFC takeaway. Images: Happy Ness/The US Sun

Source: UGC

Facebook content creator Happy Ness, based in Randburg, Gauteng, turned a fully prepared KFC takeaway into a Sunday lunch stew on 12 April 2026. She cooked before leaving for church so she could come home, warm up her food and relax. The clip spread quickly, with South Africans flooding the comments with laughter and disbelief.

Nobody in Mzansi saw this coming

Ness did not season fresh chicken pieces she picked up from the butcher. She took fully cooked, seasoned KFC chicken straight from the takeaway box and stewed it. That is the detail that had South Africans completely losing their minds online.

Sunday stew is a sacred meal in South African homes across the country. Chicken goes into the pot raw, and you build the flavour from scratch over time. The process involves onions, tomatoes, garlic and spices working together low and slow. That is how it has always been done in Mzansi households, full stop.

Ness even acknowledged the tradition herself during the Facebook clip she posted on 12 April 2026. She recalled how her grandmother would cook after church, and the family would only eat properly at three or four in the afternoon. She said that she was not putting herself through that experience again. Mzansi immediately joked that KFC’s legal team needed to be contacted urgently.

KFC is a big deal in Mzansi

KFC is not just another fast food option that people grab on the way home from somewhere. it holds around 24% of the fast food market by sales across the entire country. South Africans have a serious relationship with the brand that goes back generations.

Watch the recipe in the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the bizarre recipe

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Letshego Mcdee Bopalamo commented:

“You're giving KFC ideas now. Next thing, there'll be KFC stew.”

Mbau Reloaded said:

“Let’s go for rehab together, we need it. Because I add tinned fish inside.”

Tebza Abu Jamal highlighted:

“You could have used oil from the skin of that chicken, not forgetting the spice and salt.”

Bhuda James noted:

“Okay, but wait, did you really buy KFC and cook it? You do know that it already comes deep-fried, right?”

Spha Fray Zuma said:

“Are you okay up there?”

Wayne Ngwenya wrote:

“Yho! It was better if you bought a raw chicken tray because now you are double-cooking poor KFC. You won't see heaven. I just feel sorry for your boyfriend/husband.”

The end result of the meal. Image: Happy Ness

Source: Facebook

More Mzansi recipes

A Western Cape woman shared a detailed pap tert recipe that transformed a traditional staple into a layered, oven-baked dish that impressed viewers.

A woman posted a TikTok video of an interesting recipe that she used to prepare mashed potatoes.

A Stellenbosch food creator took South Africa's most beloved staple and turned it into something crispy, golden, and completely unrecognisable from what your gogo used to make.

Source: Briefly News