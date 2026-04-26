A wedding video went viral after capturing the moment a groom completely broke down in tears

The bride was equally emotional, trying her best to hold it together as she made her way down the aisle

South Africans flooded the comments with their feelings, with many saying this is exactly the kind of love they want

A bride on the left, and an event organiser on the right. Images: @reneilwe_btscreator

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg events content creator captured one of the most emotional wedding moments to hit TikTok in a while, and South Africa has not stopped talking about it since. She shared the video on 24 April 2026 on her TikTok page @reneilwe_btscreator. The woman showed a groom standing at the front of a beautifully set-up wedding venue, waiting for his bride to appear.

The moment she walked in, he lost it completely. Tears rolled down his cheeks, and he had to be handed tissues as he tried to compose himself. His bride, holding a bouquet of white and green flowers, saw him crying and immediately became emotional herself. She tried to hold back her tears as she continued walking towards him. Guests cheered and called out with love for the couple. A second clip shared by the woman showed the bride had actually been emotional from the very moment she stepped out of the vehicle, making the whole scene even more moving to watch.

Why did the wedding video hit differently?

It was not just the tears that got people. It was the rawness of the moment. The groom was not performing for anyone. He was simply overwhelmed by the sight of the woman he was about to marry. That kind of love is hard to fake. Guests could be seen reacting in real time, and the energy was electric from start to finish.

One commenter put it beautifully, writing that people who cry at their own weddings are not just crying about that moment. They are thinking about everything that brought them there, the good and the bad, and the disbelief that it is finally happening.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reflects on the wedding scene

South Africans had a lot to say about the moment TikToker @reneilwe_btscreator shared:

@Grootman Gubevu wrote:

"I know things are not the same anymore and marriage is scary, but trust me when I say I want that experience and I am going to get married one day. 🤝"

@Mamooi Ngwenya said:

"I showed this to my boyfriend, and he laughed. 🥺🥺🥺"

@Letticia wrote:

"He loves her. 🥺❤️"

@Black Yakuza added:

"My brother, I cried the same way you did. Cherish the moment. It is not fake."

@Samantha Twala said:

"It is her turn, ladies. 🥺❤️❤️"

@katlego Chipepa wrote:

"I also want to cry when I get married."

@Mmalodi Moche wrote:

"People who cry on their wedding day are not just crying about that moment. They are thinking of everything good and bad that brought them there. The effort it took. Sometimes, the disbelief that it is finally happening when it seemed like it never would. ❤️"

@Mahlatse added:

"We will still cheat even after crying like that."

A groom wiping away his tears. Images: @reneilwe_btscreator

Source: TikTok

More heartwarming wedding stories

Briefly News recently reported on a South African bride who shared her interreligious lobola ceremony with a Muslim man.

recently reported on a South African bride who shared her interreligious lobola ceremony with a Muslim man. A husband claimed to have paid lobola twice for his wife and then surprised her with a money bouquet and a mystery red box.

A Botswana doctor's lobola video with her Australian partner went viral after his family showed up fully dressed in traditional attire.

Source: Briefly News