A young South African man turned his pregnant partner's maternity photoshoot into an unforgettable proposal

The video showed the moment she turned around to find him on one knee with a ring

The clip melted hearts across Mzansi, with many praising the young man for the thoughtfulness of the surprise

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A young man posing for pictures. Images: @burney.23

Source: TikTok

A South African man pulled off one of the most touching proposals Mzansi has seen in a while, and the internet has not stopped talking about it since. TikTok user @burney.23 shared the video on 16 April 2026, explaining that his partner thought she was simply having her maternity photos taken. She had no idea what was actually being planned behind the scenes. He had something much bigger in mind.

In the video, his pregnant partner is seen posing beautifully for the camera during what she believed was a standard maternity shoot. At a certain point, she is asked to close her eyes. When she opens them, it looks at though she sensed him behind her and turned around. She was clearly surprised as she found her partner down on one knee with a ring box open. The moment she realises what is happening, she breaks down in tears and holds his face in her hands. The two shared a deeply emotional moment together.

Why the proposal had SA emotional?

What made the moment stand out was the thought behind it. Rather than a restaurant or a casual setting, he chose a moment that already meant something, a celebration of the life they are about to bring into the world together. Combining the maternity shoot with the proposal meant the photos captured not just her pregnancy but the beginning of their engagement, making the whole experience something they will have forever.

The video quickly spread across TikTok, collecting likes and comments from South Africans who were genuinely moved by his romantic gesture.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the maternity photoshoot proposal

South Africans flooded the comments with their love and praise for TikToker @burney.23's unique proposal:

@it'smejessica wrote:

"That last picture gave me chills. Beautiful. Congratulations. 👏🏾🥰"

@Thobiflash01 said:

"Where is my husband? 😭😭 Maybe in the next lifetime. Congratulations my lovings."

@Jazzy wrote:

"We celebrate for strangers until it is our turn. 🥰"

@Biblioteek wrote:

"In life, accept what God gave you and never envy anyone's life."

@Mrs Thwala said:

"I have watched this 20 times. Love wins again. It is her turn ladies. 🥰"

@JuJu.Babe said:

"I wish this was my real life.😭😭😭"

@makeupqueeneve wrote:

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations you two. 🥰"

@makhathide84 added:

"Congratulations sweetheart. He really loves you. 🥰🥰🥰"

@miss p wrote:

"My water would have broken. 🥰🥰"

More heartwarming stories melting hearts

Briefly News recently reported on a Botswana doctor whose lobola negotiations with her Australian partner went viral.

recently reported on a Botswana doctor whose lobola negotiations with her Australian partner went viral. A Burgersfort couple's lobola celebration dance song had South Africans in the comments genuinely emotional.

A Bloemfontein couple who went viral for their township wedding got an unexpected surprise from a kind stranger.

Source: Briefly News