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Colleagues Celebrate Boss's Final Cancer Treatment in TikTok Video
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Colleagues Celebrate Boss's Final Cancer Treatment in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A TikTok video captured the heartwarming moment when colleagues in a workplace came together to show support to one of their own
  • The staff members showed their boss that they truly care after he went through a difficult medical diagnosis
  • All of them were celebrating the light at the end of the tunnel after receiving good news regarding their employer's health status

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In a video on TikTok, people got to see how much some employees appreciated their boss. In a sweet post, they organised a surprise to make sure that their boss knew how much they appreciated him after a serious medical problem.

Boss celebrates end of cancer treatment in TikTok video
A boss celebrated the end of his cancer treatment at his job in a TikTok video. Image: @mccaylacoleman007
Source: TikTok

Online users were touched by the video of the workplace shared on 23 April 2026. People thought that the clip was touching, and the colleagues bonded with each other.

In a video on TikTok by @mccaylacoleman007, workers were all standing ready to welcome their boss to work. It was a special day because their employer was celebrating his final round of cancer treatment. In the post, they presented him with a bell signifying his recovery and decorated the office to celebrate the major milestone. Watch the video below:

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South Africa touched by gesture for boss

Many people felt that the clip was moving after they saw how much the boss was loved. Online users were touched that the beloved boss would heal. Read the comments below:

People were moved man received chemotherapy
People were touched that the boss survived cancer treatment. Image: Pexels
Source: UGC

aren was moved:

"We have such a special Dealer Principal, not only our boss but our father, grandfather and friend. We have so much love for him and it shows with all who support him. We are family, through good and bad times ❤️"

Chloé said:

"My heart 🥹not me crying at my desk 🥹❤️so beautiful ❤️"

Ash was moved:

"This literally made me cry 😢 I know what it feels like after that last chemo…what an overwhelming feeling. You are a real warrior sir! As for the staff…may God bless you all for your kind hearts 💕"

Glynis M said:

"I’m balling my eyes out. My dad rang his bell 🔔 yesterday. This means so much to them, not everyone gets a chance to ring the bell 🙏 thank you, Jesus."

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Pre Naidoo remarked:

"Support is the most underrated gesture - means the world to someone when they’re in a difficult situation 🙏 amazing team."

Yaya added:

"Support is the best journey to comfort you in this situation. I congratulate him 🥺"

Tyrique_Something remarked:

"You know that’s a good boss if everyone shows up"

Kayla Sander gushed:

"I started balling as soon as that bell started😭😭🙏🙏❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹"

FiksTheDiva remarked:

"This makes me so emotional, my dad didn't make it or even begin his first treatment.... I am happy for you boss."

Zoë Jansen added:

"This is when you'll know you've won as a Leader 🤍"

Other Briefly News stories about employers

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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