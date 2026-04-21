A TikTok video showed a man who was celebrating starting a new chapter after working as a petrol attendant

The man used to work at a Shell petrol station when he went viral for telling people his hopes and dreams

His life has since taken a turn after he got the attention of the owner of an Audi dealership with a viral moment

A petrol attendant is having a full circle moment after showing people his recent life development. The man who worked at Shell had a viral moment that changed his life.

A petrol attendant showed the final day at his old job. Image: @abuti_boco

Source: UGC

South Africans wished a petrol attendant well after he told the world that he wanted to own a supercar one day. An Audi centre in Johannesburg gave him an unforgettable experience before another dealership stepped in and changed his trajectory in life.

A video on TikTok by @abuti_boco showed people that he was on the road to work at 5:00 a.m as a petrol attendant for the last time on 20 March 2026. The man added a video of himself and his colleagues bonding on the job for the last time. The man told people that he was closing his chapter as a petrol attendant with all the respect in the world. Briefly News reported that the petrol attendant was offered a new job by Audi Centre in Newcastle. Watch the video of the man with his colleagues:

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South Africa congratulates petrol attendant

Many people congratulated the man on his brand new job. Online users felt that he was going too far after he manifested his Audi. Read the comments congratulating the petrol attendant below:

A petrol attendant appreciated his time working at Shell. Image: Abdellah photographie / Pexels

Source: UGC

T-Rex 🦖 was moved by the video:

"Why am I getting emotional??? We can’t wait to see you succeed… keep chasing that dream, it’s already one giant step closer!"

A.Magawana commented:

"I believe in you, stranger. Let me camp here, I know something big is coming 🌼"

lovers n friends ❤️ applauded the man:

"Abuti Boco, my brother, dreams are important and remember, people will always talk negatively, but you're gonna make it happen."

Magatsheni _luu~👣 shared:

"Bro, people will forever talk, but I believe u will make it, not only by having your dream car, but fulfilling every dream of you."

Soné🖤 encouraged the man to pursue his dreams:

"You are already halfway there with making your dream come true! Pretty soon you will be driving your RS3🤞🏽"

Tk liked the petrol attendant who showed gratitude:

"Most undermine the humble beginnings. Go after your dreams, son. A foundation is laid. 💞"

Francis added:

"I believe in you, go get what God has been planning for you long ago."

Other Briefly News stories about petrol attendants

Many people were amused by petrol attendants who decided to dance together in a hilarious TikTok video.

People enjoyed watching a TikTok video of petrol attendants who were bonding with children who were playing rugby.

Online users thoroughly appreciated the good vibes that the petrol attendant shared with a woman who was in a jolly mood.

Source: Briefly News