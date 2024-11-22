A family gifted their domestic worker a VW car and her stunned reaction was captured in a TikTok video

The viral footage shows how the employers pulled the epic surprise and the helper's priceless joy

South Africans praised the family’s generosity and wished for employers like them in the comments

A domestic worker was gifted a new car by her bosses. Image: @simonatvolkswagen

Source: TikTok

Life-changing moments like this don’t come around every day! A domestic worker’s reaction to being gifted a VW car by her employers has TikTok buzzing.

Woman expresses happiness over new car

The surprise was captured in a video. It displays the stunned woman as the family reveals her new ride. The clip begins with the bosses, and the oupa, ouma, and toddler, beaming with excitement as they unveil the car.

The domestic worker was blown away and dished out warm hugs before receiving the keys to her new set of wheels.

Car video goes TikTok viral

The video on the TikTok account @simonatvolkswagen gained 1.7 million views in less than 24 hours and has netizens swooning over the family’s generosity.

Watch the video below:

Many said the clip proves that hard work pays off, and congratulated the new car owner.

See some comments below:

@senzie commented:

"Oh nkosyam! 🥰 Congratulations nosi. 🥰"

@XolaniMkhize posted:

"She went straight to her client congratulations Nosi."

@tshmlo wrote:

"Is anybody sharing tear? 😢 God bless this family! And how she rushed to hug the child is beautiful."

@MichaelBehane joked:

"The following day I'd mop the ceiling. 🥺😅😂😂"

@L3SLion suggested:

"Give her the spare key and the papers, please. 🥰🥰🙏"

@Arthur commented:

"Watching this while at work while looking at my employer. 🤔 I’ve never wanted to quit so bad."

@KMshengu mentioned:

"I wish helpers can understand loyalty and being reliable pays. A good character will give you carats. Congrats to both Nosi and the family! 🥰"

@Hlengz added:

"Oh wow, so people still have humanity. Congratulations Nosi!"

